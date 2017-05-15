Local
Noose Found At Moore County High School

Karen Clark
Noose

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

A noose was found hanging outside of Union Pines High School in Moore County this past weekend.

School officials became aware of the noose after pictures circulated on social media, according to ABC11. Officials say that the noose wasn’t visible while school was in session last week.

A news conference is scheduled for this afternoon.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

