Noose Found At Moore County High School

A noose was found hanging outside of Union Pines High School in Moore County this past weekend.

School officials became aware of the noose after pictures circulated on social media, according to ABC11. Officials say that the noose wasn’t visible while school was in session last week.

School district police investigating after noose was found hanging from tree outside Union Pines HS in Moore County over the weekend pic.twitter.com/5MC6hZjaK1 — David Hurst (@DHurstWNCN) May 15, 2017

A news conference is scheduled for this afternoon.

