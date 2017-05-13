Angela Bassett To Star In New FOX Series ‘911’

will be back on the small screen soon!

According to The Hollywood Reporter the Golden Globe winner is set to be the lead in the upcoming Ryan Murphy drama 911. The procedural is based on 911 operators and the calls that come through the emergency telephone number.

No word on when exactly the 13-episode series will debut on FOX.

This isn’t Bassett and Murphy’s first time working together—the Oscar nominee worked with the successful writer-director for four seasons on FX’s American Horror Story. Bassett also earned two Emmy nominations for her work on the popular drama.

Can’t wait that long to see Bassett on television?

You can also catch her right now on the second season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning comedy Master of None. She guest stars as the mother of Lean Waithe’s Denise, in an episode in which Denise decides to come out as a lesbian to her family.

2017 looks like it’s definitely going to be a big year for Bassett— and we are definitely here for it!

