Local
Home > Local

Your Graduation Pics From NCCU, St. Aug & Shaw

Karen Clark
Leave a comment

 

President Obama Delivers Commencement Address At Howard University

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

It’s graduation day and we rounded up some of your best pics and videos from today’s festivities!

 

I made it! 👩🏽‍🎓🎓 #shawu #graduation #classof2017 #mastersdegree #2degrees #summacumlaude

A post shared by Ashley 💋 (@a_renee19) on

My Mom out here graduating #NCCU

A post shared by Terrell Bass (@royaltonthebeat) on

3 championship rings & a degree… That's #NCCU Football. Eagle Pride! #WeSoar

A post shared by NCCU Athletics (@nccuathletics) on

From @suchichis_chicos – Congratulations 2017 Seniors!

A post shared by Shaw University (@shawuniversity) on

From @raleighconvention – Congratulations to today's @shawuniversity graduates! #RaleighConvention #ShawU17

A post shared by Shaw University (@shawuniversity) on

#ShawU17

A post shared by Shaw University (@shawuniversity) on

 

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Asian Celebrities

17 photos Launch gallery

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Asian Celebrities

Continue reading Your Graduation Pics From NCCU, St. Aug & Shaw

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Asian Celebrities

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

graduation , NCCU , Shaw University , St. Aug

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder
 2 hours ago
05.13.17
Book Launch For 'Carry-On Baggage: Our Nonstop Flight' By Cynthia Bailey And Peter Thomas
RHOA Drama: Peter And Matt Fight In Charlotte…
 3 hours ago
05.13.17
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 18 hours ago
05.12.17
Explosive Full Trailer For ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 19 hours ago
05.12.17
Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach
 19 hours ago
05.12.17
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Show
Take Our Simple Music Survey For A Chance…
 20 hours ago
05.12.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: You Won’t Believe Who Rowan Pope…
 2 days ago
05.12.17
#CouplesWeLove: Brandy And Sir the Baptist Make It…
 2 days ago
05.12.17
#ShoppingWhileBlack: Gabourey Sidibe Says She Was Racially Profiled…
 2 days ago
05.12.17
Check Out This EXCLUSIVE Clip Of ‘We Are…
 2 days ago
05.12.17
The Best Black Web Series You Should Be Watching
 2 days ago
05.12.17
Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams’ Winning…
 2 days ago
05.12.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
Top 10 Cam Newton Looks On & Off…
 2 days ago
05.12.17
Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower
Shocking Steve Harvey Memo To Staff: “Do Not…
 2 days ago
05.11.17
Photos