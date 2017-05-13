Your Graduation Pics From NCCU, St. Aug & Shaw

It’s graduation day and we rounded up some of your best pics and videos from today’s festivities!
Congratulations to my Little Cuzin for Pushing through and graduating from college today i know it was Hard but u did It!!! Only more doors will open up for U, from here on out, You Deserve it, and i love U👏😉💯☝🎉📚 #learnmore #LiveLife #nccu #Motivation #1Life #BeGreat #soundcloud #sxsw #Jewels #Hustle #grind #university #BLACKKROW #Summer17 #success #college #graduated #bitcoin #LiveLife
SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Asian Celebrities
1. Model Tyson Beckford: Jamaican, Panamanian and some Chinese descent.1 of 17
2. Singer Kelis: African-American, Chinese and Puerto Rican2 of 17
3. Singer and model Cassie: African-America, Mexican and Filipino3 of 17
4. Golf pro Tiger Woods: African-American, Thai and Chinese4 of 17
5. Supermodel Chanel Iman: African-American and Korean5 of 17
6. Singer Ne-Yo: African-American and part Chinese6 of 17
7. Singer Amerie: Half African-American and Half Korean7 of 17
8. Supermodel Naomi Campbell: Jamaican with some Chinese ancestry8 of 17
9. Actor Khalil Kain: African American and Chinese9 of 17
10. Former NFL player and model Will Demps: African-American, Puerto Rican and Half-Korean10 of 17
11. Actor Rae Dawn Chong: African-Canadian, Chinese, Scottish and Irish11 of 17
12. Actress Denyce Lawton: African-American and Korean12 of 17
13. Rapper Sean Paul: Jamaican, Portuguese, Chinese and White13 of 17
14. Lisa Wu: Half African-American and Half Chinese14 of 17
15. Model La’ Shontae Heckard: Half African-American and Half Korean15 of 17
16. Supermodel and designer Kimora Lee Simmons: Half African-American and Half Japanese16 of 17
17. Tessanne Chin is Chinese, Black, English, and Cherokee Indian17 of 17
