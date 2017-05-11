Shocking Steve Harvey Memo To Staff: “Do Not Approach Me”

According to multiple sources, Steve Harvey REALLY doesn’t want his television show staff approaching him in the hallways or in his dressing room.

A memo that is allegedly from Harvey surfaced this morning and it establishes some…interesting ground rules for his new staff at the show’s new Los Angeles location.

Allegedly , Steve Harvey Writes Memo Telling Show Staff Not To Speak To Him pic.twitter.com/f9WUNa7ESm — BallerAlert (@balleralert) May 11, 2017

Steve Harvey when his employees try to talk to him pic.twitter.com/Is96ORUXGa — John F. Hennessy (@iHateMontay) May 11, 2017

Steve Harvey when his employees try to talk to him at work. pic.twitter.com/BVTc3XbGpf — Stephen Thomas (@stevetoosmoov) May 11, 2017

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark