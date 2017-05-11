Shocking Steve Harvey Memo To Staff: “Do Not Approach Me”

According to multiple sources, Steve Harvey REALLY doesn’t want his television show staff approaching him in the hallways or in his dressing room.
A memo that is allegedly from Harvey surfaced this morning and it establishes some…interesting ground rules for his new staff at the show’s new Los Angeles location.
Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower
8 photos Launch gallery
Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower
1. Naturi Naughton & Ben’s Baby ShowerSource:Instagram 1 of 8
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 8
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 8
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 8
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 8
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 8
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 8
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours