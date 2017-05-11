Entertainment News
Shocking Steve Harvey Memo To Staff: “Do Not Approach Me”

Karen Clark
According to multiple sources, Steve Harvey REALLY doesn’t want his television show staff approaching him in the hallways or in his dressing room.

A memo that is allegedly from Harvey surfaced this morning and it establishes some…interesting ground rules for his new staff at the show’s new Los Angeles location.

 

 

