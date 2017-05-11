Black Lives Matter Activists Organizing National Mama’s Bail Out Day

Black Lives Matter is collaborating with other social change organizations to bail out jailed African-American mothers this Mother’s Day, reports The Huffington Post.

In the week leading up to the holiday, Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and a dozen other racial and criminal justice organizations are leading a charge to help bail out black moms. Their collective effort is part of a campaign called National Mama’s Bail Out Day, which aims to provide all incarcerated black women ― including those who identify as queer, trans, young, elder and immigrant ― who are unable to afford bail an opportunity to spend the special day with their families.

…Throughout the week, organizations in over a dozen cities ― including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, New Orleans, New York City and St. Petersburg, Florida ― will work with public defenders, community members, churches and other spiritual institutions to raise money to help bail out black mothers. They will also provide helpful resources to those released and host teach-ins that highlight the impact destructive bail practices can have on black families.

The idea for Mama’s Bail Out Day — which will free at least 30 women who have committed low-level offenses but can’t afford bail in cities across the country — originated from a January meeting of representatives from 25 black-led organizations that wanted to join forces to promote bail reform, reports The Nation.

