Recall Issued For Pork, Beef, Veal Sold In NC, Five Other States

Jodi Berry
Meat Prices Expected To Increase Higher Due To Midwest Flooding

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Marcho Farms, Inc., is recalling more than 5,000 Pounds of veal, beef and pork products sold in six states, including North Carolina. The recall is due to contamination with E. Coli. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

The veal, beef and pork products were produced on April 11 and April 14, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

*60-lb.cases of “VEAL BONELESS TRIMMINGS HALAL” with case code “5398” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/2017.”
*60-lb. cases of “VEAL TRIMMINGS USDA CHOICE” with case code “98” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/17.”
* 9-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF” with case code “3122” and “Sell By” date “05/05/17.”
*10-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF BULK PACK” with case code “3125.”

The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Herb Nicolo, Marcho Farms Inc. at (215) 721-7131.

