The Manns Defend David After He Wore A Dress; Talk New Projects

TJMS
The Manns Defend David After He Wore A Dress; Talk New Projects

David and Tamela Mann never sit down!

Not only does the couple have two TV shows on two different networks, they are also on The Mann’s World Tour which is a comedy and concert show that is traveling across the country.

Learn about their full plate and hear why David wore a dress with his son above.

Until next week y'all! 😂 #TheManns #TvOne

A post shared by David and Tamela Mann (@davidandtamela) on

 

Photos