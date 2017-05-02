Rihanna Has The Look On The Red Carpet Look

The Met Gala, opening party for the Metropolitan Museum’s annual fashion exhibition its like the Bentley and Ferrari of the fashion world. Every Met Gala has a theme, this year gala paid homage to the cult Japanese avant-gardist Rei Kawakubothis.

Re Re got the memo and slayed the red carpet! My only question, how do you get out of the dress to go to the ladies room?

Related:

GET THE LOOK: 18 Stunning Prom Dresses Based On Red Carpet Trends

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: