Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#ISaidWhatISaid: NeNe Leakes Drags Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks

According to NeNe, Porsha cheapens 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' and Phaedra is the shadiest of them all.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty


NeNe Leakes went in on Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams after seeing the latest part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion.

NeNe dropped by the Bravo clubhouse to chat it up with Andy Cohen about the jaw-dropping the third installment of the reunion, where Porsha threw Phaedra under the bus.

When a caller asked whether Porsha “de-classes” the show, NeNe leapt to assert, “Oh, absolutely!”

The RHOA vet also had a lot to say about to rumors that Kandi Burruss allegedly tried to sexually assault her. While Porsha claims she got the bad info from Phaedra, NeNe wasn’t letting her off the hook. In her opinion, Porsha is just as responsible for the mess as Phaedra because she was passing on false information.

Porsha is not innocent at all as I’ve said to so many people, Porsha is just as guilty as Phaedra,” NeNe told viewers. “She ain’t that damn dumb.”

And NeNe had a simple solution that could have gotten to the truth and quickly stopped the rumor mill from churning out more lies. As NeNe suggested, “She could have simply asked Kandi. Who sits up and carry this lie out throughout the entire season without even asking?”


NeNe wasn’t much kinder to Phaedra when another caller asked which RHOA star was the shadiest?

“The shadiest Atlanta housewife? Well, clearly, it must be Phaedra,” NeNe answered with a laugh.

Although, she couldn’t say for certain why Phaedra would start such a rumor, NeNe implied that Phaedra does like to stir the pot.

“I don’t know, I just think Phaedra is just a person that–we’ve said it for so long–that has a way of wanting to be seen one way but she does all these things behind the camera,” NeNe explained. “She’s always been that way. This isn’t anything new.”


Needless to say, NeNe isn’t shocked that Phaedra started this hurtful rumor. “I’m not surprised. Phaedra been doing this bullsh*t for a very long time,” NeNe said. “Phaedra did the exact same thing to me as we’ve already discussed before, years ago.”

Whispers that Phaedra was actually fired from the show have been wafting around the Web for weeks. If she’s still on RHOA next season, though, there’s a chance that NeNe may be able to say all of this to her face.

According to TMZ.com, NeNe wouldn’t mind returning for season 10 of the reality show. She hasn’t signed a deal yet, but Bravo is trying to sweeten the potential deal by offering her another spin-off.

RELATED STORIES:

Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows Off Her Bikini Line

Ruffled Bliss: NeNe Leakes Chats It Up With Andy Cohen While Wearing Zimmerman

‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source Of Lies

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading #ISaidWhatISaid: NeNe Leakes Drags Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Has The Look On The Red Carpet Look
 15 mins ago
05.02.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 hours ago
05.02.17
#ISaidWhatISaid: NeNe Leakes Drags Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks
 10 hours ago
05.02.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Joseline’s Birthing Special Tones Down The Drama
 10 hours ago
05.02.17
Prince’s Estate Wants To Create A Reality Show
 11 hours ago
05.02.17
San Diego Man Goes On Shooting Rampage After…
 11 hours ago
05.02.17
Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee Are Co-Parenting
 15 hours ago
05.02.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Mama Tina’s Inaugural #WearableArtGala Brings…
 17 hours ago
05.01.17
Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven
Beyonce Is All Of Us When We Were…
 23 hours ago
05.01.17
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source…
 1 day ago
05.01.17
Mary J. Blige Says She Had To Rewrite…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Sneak Peak At Season 2 Of Queen Sugar
 2 days ago
04.30.17
#BlackGirlMagic: Watch Misty Copeland Surprise Young Ballerinas On TV
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Oh No! A Hacker Is Holding Season 5…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Photos