ISaidWhatISaid: NeNe Leakes Drags Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks

went in onandafter seeing the latest part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion.

NeNe dropped by the Bravo clubhouse to chat it up with Andy Cohen about the jaw-dropping the third installment of the reunion, where Porsha threw Phaedra under the bus.

When a caller asked whether Porsha “de-classes” the show, NeNe leapt to assert, “Oh, absolutely!”

The RHOA vet also had a lot to say about to rumors that Kandi Burruss allegedly tried to sexually assault her. While Porsha claims she got the bad info from Phaedra, NeNe wasn’t letting her off the hook. In her opinion, Porsha is just as responsible for the mess as Phaedra because she was passing on false information.

“Porsha is not innocent at all as I’ve said to so many people, Porsha is just as guilty as Phaedra,” NeNe told viewers. “She ain’t that damn dumb.”

And NeNe had a simple solution that could have gotten to the truth and quickly stopped the rumor mill from churning out more lies. As NeNe suggested, “She could have simply asked Kandi. Who sits up and carry this lie out throughout the entire season without even asking?”

wasn’t much kinder towhen another caller asked which RHOA star was the shadiest?

“The shadiest Atlanta housewife? Well, clearly, it must be Phaedra,” NeNe answered with a laugh.

Although, she couldn’t say for certain why Phaedra would start such a rumor, NeNe implied that Phaedra does like to stir the pot.

“I don’t know, I just think Phaedra is just a person that–we’ve said it for so long–that has a way of wanting to be seen one way but she does all these things behind the camera,” NeNe explained. “She’s always been that way. This isn’t anything new.”

Needless to say,isn’t shocked that Phaedra started this hurtful rumor. “I’m not surprised.been doing this bullsh*t for a very long time,”said. “Phaedra did the exact same thing to me as we’ve already discussed before, years ago.”

Whispers that Phaedra was actually fired from the show have been wafting around the Web for weeks. If she’s still on RHOA next season, though, there’s a chance that NeNe may be able to say all of this to her face.

According to TMZ.com, NeNe wouldn’t mind returning for season 10 of the reality show. She hasn’t signed a deal yet, but Bravo is trying to sweeten the potential deal by offering her another spin-off.

