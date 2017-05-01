Local
Free Seminar : How I Used Social Media to Build My Brand

Jodi Berry
Networking in Color- Business Card Exchange

Source: Networking in action / Thinkstock

Join the Durham Business Professional Chain for the Seminar: How I Used Social Media to Build My Brand, May 11th, 6pm til 8pm at Nzinga’s Café, Phoenix Crossing Shopping Center, 826 Fayetteville St.,Suite 110,Durham NC.

This is an excellent opportunity to hear success stories from local businesses and professionals who’ve used social media to advance their mission. Bring your questions and get the answers from panelists. If you’d like to be considered as a panelist, please email us at durhambusinessprofessionalchain@frontier.com and tell us about your business.

The seminar is FREE!

To register: On Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/1922552061367630/

At Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-i-used-social-media-to-build-my-brand-tickets-34067873928?aff=es2

Email: durhambusinessprofessionalchain@frontier.com or Call 919-683-1047

