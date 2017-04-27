Black Congresswomen To Release Study On Missing Black Children

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Black Congresswomen To Release Study On Missing Black Children

The Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls is responding to calls for more collaboration and resources to solve the problem.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls convened a town hall Wednesday at the Library of Congress to announce plans to investigate and report on the overlooked problem of trafficked and missing Black children, CNN reports.

“We don’t want to just talk about the problems, we want to think about the solutions,” said Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill), a founding member of the caucus, at the town hall.

This comes at a time of increased awareness of the issue, sparked by shock and outrage over a sudden rise in social media attention in March to missing Black and Latina girls in the nation’s capital.

Black and Missing Foundation reported in 2014 that 64,000 Black women and girls were missing nationwide.

Panelists at the event said they want to dispel the myth that most missing Black girls are troubled teens who either ran away from home or involved in illegal activities.

CNN said Stephanie Cooney, with the Black Women’s Health Imperative, underscored that many of them are abducted.

“Traffickers know where minors frequent. They know where to meet them. They know where to talk to them. They can very well be your community members,” Cooney stated at the town hall.

Activists called on Congress to put more resources into addressing the problem and to collaborate with government agencies and advocacy groups.

The caucus, co-founded in 2016 by Kelly, Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), vowed to join the effort and work earnestly toward a solution.

SOURCE: CNN

SEE ALSO:

Black Congressional Members Urge FBI To Help Find Missing Black Girls

Several Missing D.C. Girls Found, According To Police

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Bobby Brown Story Is Moving Forward on BET
 17 mins ago
04.28.17
TGIF: Inspiration to kick off your weekend with Fantasia
 1 hour ago
04.28.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson Meet & Greet
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Defines The Role…
 1 hour ago
04.28.17
High Angle View Of Beer Glasses On Table
Dear Pepsi, Please Take Notes From This Heineken…
 3 hours ago
04.28.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Declares What Will Be…
 14 hours ago
04.28.17
Black Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of This Photo…
 17 hours ago
04.28.17
'#DigitalLivesMatter' Atlanta Screening
WE 2017: Kountry Wayne Chops It Up with…
 20 hours ago
04.27.17
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - April 13, 2017
WE 2017: Vivica A. Fox On What She…
 21 hours ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 22 hours ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 23 hours ago
04.28.17
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”
 23 hours ago
04.28.17
#ISSABae: Shirtless Lebron James Dancing In The Locker…
 24 hours ago
04.28.17
New Music: Musiq Soulchild- “Start Over”
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Oops. Serena Didn’t Mean To Tell Us She…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Photos