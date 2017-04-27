New Music: Musiq Soulchild- “Start Over”

It seems like its been a lifetime since we’ve last heard from Musiq Soulchild. He recently released his new single, “Start Over”, the song has a 70’s instrumental groove reminiscent of Isaac Hayes who wants to reconnect with a past love. It’s the second single he’s released leading up to his eight album, which is scheduled to drop some time this summer.

Check out the lyrics:

“How about you and me start over / Ain’t no doubt we ain’t getting any younger babe / So why not, give us a try / See what you and me really could be baby,”

Listen below to the new single from Musiq Soulchild- “Start Over.”



