What In The What Taye Diggs: Channels Madonna On Lip Sync Battle

Jodi Berry
The Build Series Presents Taye Diggs Discussing 'Empire'

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

It’s a different look for Empire’s” Taye Diggs as he goes toe-to-toe with artist Ne-Yo on “Lip Sync Battle.” Diggs strikes a pose and pulls out all the stops performing ‘Vogue’ in a blonde wig, cone bra corset and red lipstick channeling his inner Madonna. He doesn’t hold anything back!

Watch the clip below. Lip Synch Battle airs on Thursday at 10 p.m.on Spike.

