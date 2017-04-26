Florida Principal Transferred After Requesting That White Students Remain Together

A Florida principal has been transferred after she admitted to asking teachers to keep white students together in a predominantly Black elementary school. Principal Christine Hoffman said that the request would keep the white students ‘more comfortable.”

Her school, Campbell Park Elementary in St. Petersburg Florida, has 49 white students out of 66 students overall. As you might imagine, her directive did not go down well with the school’s Black parents.

The DailyMail reports:

At a meeting with parents on Monday, she tried to defend the remark, telling families: ‘I was not asking that all white students in each grade be clustered, as that is not our practice in creating class lists.

‘I understand how racially insensitive the guideline was.’

Parents however said they would not be satisfied until Hoffman was fired.

‘The parents said that as black people we are used to being the only black person in the classroom and no one is making sure we are comfortable,’ Denise Ford told The Tampa Bay Times after the meeting.

‘The parents were not accepting of any excuse. We accept your apology, but you have to go,’ she added.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Hoffman requested the transfer to district headquarters and will not return to the school. She may go to another school but that has yet to be determined.

