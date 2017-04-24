Planned Parenthood Defunding: Women’s Health Care In Political Crosshairs

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Planned Parenthood Defunding: Women’s Health Care In Political Crosshairs

Arizona teen Deja Foxx challenges GOP measure that will deny Title X funding to family planning centers like Planned Parenthood.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake hosted a town hall last week in an effort to meet with constituents, but was met with a measurable amount of hostility from folks in the audience. Deja Foxx, a teenager, and activist drew raucous applause after challenging Flake and the Republican Party on a decision to defund family planning centers like Planned Parenthood.

Deja approached the microphone during the town hall Thursday and took direct aim at the President Donald Trump signing a bill into law that would deny Title X funding to family planning centers.

Deja, who identified herself as a young person of color, said that places like Planned Parenthood provide low-income patients with healthcare and no-cost birth control options that she and others would not be able to obtain. Also last week, New Jersey Sen. Leonard Lance was similarly criticized for his support of the new law.

Alencia Johnson of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now last week via Skype from Orange County, Virginia. Johnson shared her views on why resistance to the GOP’s harsh stance against family planning centers has become robust in recent days.

You’ve seen that women are at the core of this resistance because they are fed up with women’s health care being in the political crosshairs. So young women, women of color, women who are speaking out for the first time are showing up at town halls and letting their elected officials know that they disagree with their lack of support of funding for Planned Parenthood,” Johnson said.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Lil Duval &amp; Faizon Love Talk New ‘Grow House’ Film With Roland Martin

Charles Kinsey May Soon Get Justice As Police Brutality Cases Continue To Mount

 

Arizona , Planned Parenthood

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Planned Parenthood Defunding: Women’s Health Care In Political Crosshairs

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Fashion Show
WE 2017: Fashion Show
 2 hours ago
04.25.17
What Did Mary J. Blige Say About Ex-…
 4 hours ago
04.25.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 22 hours ago
04.24.17
Divorce?! Jesse Williams & Wife Call It Quits
 23 hours ago
04.24.17
Kim Zolciak’s Son Hospitalized After Dog Attack
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bobby Brown
WE 2017: Bobby Brown Has A Special Message…
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - K. Michelle
WE 2017: K. Michelle Performs Live! [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bishop Hezekiah Walker
WE 2017: Getting Our Praise On With Bishop…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
WE 2017: A Moment With Taraji P. Henson
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Mainstage
WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More!
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment Breakfast 2017
WE 2017 Breakfast: Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Behind the Scenes
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson, Darrin Hinson, Doug…
 3 days ago
04.24.17
Photos