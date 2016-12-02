President Obama Sings Lead, Santa & Chance The Rapper Sing Backup On “Jingle Bells”

Well, here’s the video you needed to see. Here’s President Obama, Santa, Chance The Rapper and others performing Jingle Bells at last night’s tree lighting ceremony. Also, (sniffle,) this is the Obama family’s last Christmass at The White House.

"'Twas the night before Christmas…" Watch @FLOTUS read to kids at the National Christmas Tree Lighting: https://t.co/nzrcuAdW3q — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2016

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark