National
President Obama Sings Lead, Santa & Chance The Rapper Sing Backup On “Jingle Bells”

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-COMMENCEMENT-government

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Well, here’s the video you needed to see. Here’s President Obama, Santa, Chance The Rapper and others performing Jingle Bells at last night’s tree lighting ceremony. Also, (sniffle,) this is the Obama family’s last Christmass at The White House.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Chance The Rapper , obama , White House

