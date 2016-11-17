Shemar Moore and Bill Bellamy star in The Bounce Back, a romantic comedy that follows the story of an author and relationship expert who is on a whirlwind book tour promoting his new best selling book. He has got it all figured out until he meets the acerbic Kristin Peralta (Nadine Velazquez), a therapist who’s convinced he’s nothing but a fraud.

Shemar and Bill talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about their new film, love and Bill’s episode of Unsung Hollywood. They also weigh in on the recent presidential election.

On the success of The Bounce Back:

“We made this movie two years ago. The black folks missed half of the movie because they were talking back to the movie.

Shemar reveals why he left Criminal Minds?

“It was 11 years. I didn’t leave Criminal Minds just to do this. Just as the doors closed, they can open again.”

The Bounce Back hits theaters nationwide December 9th.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

(Photo Source: Rance Elgin)

Shemar Moore & Bill Bellamy Star In Romantic Comedy ‘The Bounce Back’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com