Shemar Moore & Bill Bellamy Star In Romantic Comedy ‘The Bounce Back’

Shemar Moore and Bill Bellamy star in The Bounce Back, a romantic comedy that follows the story of an author and relationship expert who is on a whirlwind book tour promoting his new best selling book. He has got it all figured out until he meets the acerbic Kristin Peralta (Nadine Velazquez), a therapist who’s convinced he’s nothing but a fraud.
Shemar and Bill talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about their new film, love and Bill’s episode of Unsung Hollywood. They also weigh in on the recent presidential election.
On the success of The Bounce Back:
“We made this movie two years ago. The black folks missed half of the movie because they were talking back to the movie.
Shemar reveals why he left Criminal Minds?
“It was 11 years. I didn’t leave Criminal Minds just to do this. Just as the doors closed, they can open again.”
The Bounce Back hits theaters nationwide December 9th.
Click the link above to hear the entire interview.
WHAT GIVES? Celebrities Who Always Seem To Be Single
WHAT GIVES? Celebrities Who Always Seem To Be Single
1. Tracee Ellis Ross1 of 35
2. Terrence J2 of 35
3. Michael B Jordan3 of 35
4. Regina King4 of 35
5. Nate Parker5 of 35
6. Garcelle Beauvais6 of 35
7. Tika Sumpter7 of 35
8. Blake Griffin8 of 35
9. Mario9 of 35
10. Laz Alonso10 of 35
11. Queen Latifah11 of 35
12. Common12 of 35
13. Brandy13 of 35
14. DB Woodside14 of 35
15. Golden Brooks15 of 35
16. Lisa Raye16 of 35
17. Tyson Beckford17 of 35
18. Vivica Fox18 of 35
19. Michelle Williams19 of 35
20. Janelle Monae20 of 35
21. Jamie Foxx21 of 35
22. Tyrese22 of 35
23. Naturi Naughton23 of 35
24. 50 Cent24 of 35
25. Stacey Dash25 of 35
26. India Arie26 of 35
27. Rocsi Diaz27 of 35
28. Taraji P. Henson28 of 35
29. Selita Ebanks29 of 35
30. Octavia Spencer30 of 35
31. Keke Palmer31 of 35
32. Trey Songz32 of 35
33. Sanaa Lathan33 of 35
34. Amber Riley34 of 35
35. Regina Hall35 of 35
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: Rance Elgin)
Shemar Moore & Bill Bellamy Star In Romantic Comedy ‘The Bounce Back’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com