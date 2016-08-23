CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Doctors Order Aretha Franklin To Cancel Shows [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Aretha Franklin...

Source: Images Press / Getty

Grammy singer Aretha Franklin has been ordered by her doctor to cancel upcoming shows. The legendary singer has canceled three shows due to “doctors’ orders”, and has cancelled a few concerts for the next month or so. No specific reason was given, but you may recall, she canceled a Las Vegas show due to exhaustion. Franklin should be back on the road sometimes in November.

ALSO READ: Aretha Franklin’s Soul Touching Tribute To Prince Has Us All Feeling Emotional

Check out her 2015 performance at the White House below.

aretha franklin , cancel concerts , singer

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
This Black History Month Playlist Will Have You…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 5 days ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 5 days ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 5 days ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 5 days ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 5 days ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 6 days ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 6 days ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 6 days ago
01.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close