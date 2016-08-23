Doctors Order Aretha Franklin To Cancel Shows [VIDEO]

Grammy singer Aretha Franklin has been ordered by her doctor to cancel upcoming shows. The legendary singer has canceled three shows due to “doctors’ orders”, and has cancelled a few concerts for the next month or so. No specific reason was given, but you may recall, she canceled a Las Vegas show due to exhaustion. Franklin should be back on the road sometimes in November.

Check out her 2015 performance at the White House below.

