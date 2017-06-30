Firework Safety On July 4th

This July Fourth holiday you’ll enjoy live concerts, parades, cookouts and fireworks to celebrate the birthday of our nation. But, before you make a trip to South Carolina to purchase fireworks here’s a friendly reminder, certain fireworks are illegal in North Carolina.

Fireworks legal in North Carolina?

Fireworks that are legal in this state include poppers, sparklers, fountains and novelty items that don’t explode, spin, leave the ground or fly through the air. Legal fireworks: snake and glow worms, smoke devices, noisemakers like snappers and string poppers and wire sparklers.

What fireworks are illegal in North Carolina?

The following are illegal to possess in North Carolina: firecrackers, fireworks that spin on the ground, roman candles, bottle rockets, and any aerial fireworks. Essentially, any firework that leaves the ground is not legal in North Carolina.

How do I get a North Carolina fireworks permit?

State law requires that anyone shooting indoor or outdoor fireworks must submit an application to the State Fire Marshal, attend a safety class, and pass an exam. Contact the NCDOI for more details.

Penalties for using fireworks illegally in North Carolina

Violators of the state’s fireworks law face a misdemeanor charge punishable by a fine up to $500 and or imprisonment of up to six months.

How old do you have to be to purchase fireworks in North Carolina?

You must be 18 years old.

Fireworks safety in North Carolina

Our state laws are pretty strict and many people assume that they’re much more safe. The majority of injuries annually from fireworks though are from smaller devices, like fountains and sparklers.

Here are a few tips for safety:

Buy from reliable fireworks vendors and NEVER alter fireworks or try to make your own.

*Store fireworks in a cool, dry place

*Never carry fireworks in your pocket

*Loose clothing should not be worn while handling fireworks

*Fireworks are not toys and should only be handled by responsible adults.

*Have a hose or bucket of water nearby in case of a fire emergency

*Light one firework at a time and move away from it quickly, if a firework does not light the first time, do not attempt to light it again

*Ignite your fireworks outdoors on a paved surface, away from grass, trees and other vegetation

*Never shoot fireworks from a metal or glass container

BE SAFE JULY FOURTH!!!!!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: