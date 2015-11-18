Nene Leakes paid a visit to The View on this week to promote her latest Broadway role as Mama Morton in classic show Chicago, but things didn’t necessarily go as planned.

The former ‘RHOA’ star talked about her marriage to husband Greg the second time around and how she loves being a “bride”.

Things took a small turn when she showed off photos of her new mansion and Whoopi Goldberg and Raven Symone questioned why she didn’t have any furniture.

After the show she took to Twitter (now deleted) to lash out about her experience.

“Just sat with a bunch of mean girls turning up their noses, looking u up & down as if u don’t belong. The HATE was so real & SAD.”

Watch the exchange below:

Was Nene being sensitive or did the ladies give her a taste of her own medicine?

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo/Video Source: YouTube, Instagram)

Nene Slams ‘The View’ For Alleged Mean Girl Antics [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com