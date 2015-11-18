CLOSE
TJMS
Home

Nene Slams ‘The View’ For Alleged Mean Girl Antics [WATCH]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Nene Leakes paid a visit to The View on this week to promote her latest Broadway role as Mama Morton in classic show Chicago, but things didn’t necessarily go as planned.

The former ‘RHOA’ star talked about her marriage to husband Greg the second time around and how she loves being a “bride”.

NeneLeakesIG

Things took a small turn when she showed off photos of her new mansion and Whoopi Goldberg and Raven Symone questioned why she didn’t have any furniture.

After the show she took to Twitter (now deleted) to lash out about her experience.

“Just sat with a bunch of mean girls turning up their noses, looking u up & down as if u don’t belong.  The HATE was so real & SAD.” 

Watch the exchange below:

Was Nene being sensitive or did the ladies give her a taste of her own medicine?

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo/Video Source: YouTube, Instagram)

Nene Slams ‘The View’ For Alleged Mean Girl Antics [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Entertainment , Greg Leakes , joy behar , Nene Leakes , Raven Symone , Real Housewives Of Atlanta , RHOA , television , the view , whoopi goldberg

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 15 hours ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 18 hours ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 5 days ago
02.01.19
This Black History Month Playlist Will Have You…
 5 days ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close