Kem Talks Growing Up In Nashville, New Tour With Tamar Braxton, Trademarking ‘Hey Girl’

Soul singer Kem talks about His new single, “Promise To Love” and his PROMISE TO LOVE tour featuring Tamar Braxton.

“Promise to Love is doing it’s thang. We’re really having a great time promoting it,” Kem said.

PROMISE TO LOVE TOUR” DATES :

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 18, 2015.

*schedule subject to change*

Friday, November 6

Los Angeles, CA

Microsoft Theater

Thursday, November 12

Atlanta, GA

Fox Theater

Friday, November 13

Greensboro, NC

Special Events Center

Sunday, November 15

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

Thursday, November 19

Richmond, VA

Altria Theater

Friday, November 20

Washington, DC

DAR Constitution Hall

Saturday, November 21

Louisville, KY

Palace Theater

Sunday, November 22

Chicago, IL

Arie Crown Theater

Wednesday, November 25 (on sale 10/2)

New York, NY

Theater at MSG

Friday, November 27

Detroit, MI

Fox Theater

Saturday, November 28

Cleveland, OH

State Theater

Sunday, November 29

Baltimore, MD

Lyric Theater

Thursday, December 3 (on sale 10/2)

Grand Prairie, TX

Verizon Theatre

Friday, December 4 (on sale 10/2)

Baton Rouge, LA

River Center

Saturday, December 5 (on sale 10/2)

Nashville, TN

Municipal Auditorium

Sunday, December 6 (on sale 10/2)

Southaven, MS

Landers Center

