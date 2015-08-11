Presidential Campaign On Life Support? Rick Perry’s Staff Working As Volunteers

As Republican presidential contender Rick Perry‘s campaign fundraising efforts flounder, his campaign has been thrown into financial crisis and has stopped paying its workers, according to The Huffington Post:

National Journal first reported that the campaign had stopped paying its six staffers in South Carolina. Other outlets, citing sources close to the Perry camp, later reported that money shortages extended to all campaign staffers, with the exception of travel expenses. “As the campaign moves along, tough decisions have to be made in respect to both monetary and time related resources,” Perry spokeswoman Lucy Nashad told CBS News. “Governor Perry remains committed to competing in the early states and will continue to have a strong presence in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. The [governor] is also looking forward to his trips to South Carolina this Thursday and to Iowa next week.”

Ricky Perry's struggling campaign stops paying staffers http://t.co/6IMnj6gW1b pic.twitter.com/YH4BakZkdc — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) August 11, 2015

While Perry’s campaign did not respond to The Post‘s inquiries by press time, Kate Dawson, chair of his South Carolina campaign, confirmed for The Texas Tribune, “Money is tight. We all moved to volunteer status.”

No White House for you, Rick Perry: http://t.co/QRHzizYdwU pic.twitter.com/SEbLYeFyd8 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 11, 2015

As you can imagine, Twitter went in:

.@GovernorPerry please don't drop out yet, I have a comedy show that launches in a month pic.twitter.com/TfFdeUQrah — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) August 11, 2015

Rick Perry stops paying campaign staff. Also seen angrily stomping on "stupid Poindexter!" glasses. — Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) August 11, 2015

Looking forward to Rick Perry's campaign not being granted clemency. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) August 11, 2015

It’s impressive that the ex-Texas governor, whose sagging poll numbers placed him at the second tier GOP debate table last week, has inspired such loyalty and dedication from workers. They must know something voters don’t about Perry, who is making his second presidential bid.

