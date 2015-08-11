CLOSE
National
Home

Presidential Campaign On Life Support? Rick Perry’s Staff Working As Volunteers

0 reads
Leave a comment

As Republican presidential contender Rick Perry‘s campaign fundraising efforts flounder, his campaign has been thrown into financial crisis and has stopped paying its workers, according to The Huffington Post:

National Journal first reported that the campaign had stopped paying its six staffers in South Carolina. Other outlets, citing sources close to the Perry camp, later reported that money shortages extended to all campaign staffers, with the exception of travel expenses. 

“As the campaign moves along, tough decisions have to be made in respect to both monetary and time related resources,” Perry spokeswoman Lucy Nashad told CBS News. “Governor Perry remains committed to competing in the early states and will continue to have a strong presence in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. The [governor] is also looking forward to his trips to South Carolina this Thursday and to Iowa next week.”

While Perry’s campaign did not respond to The Post‘s inquiries by press time, Kate Dawson, chair of his South Carolina campaign, confirmed for The Texas Tribune, “Money is tight. We all moved to volunteer status.”

As you can imagine, Twitter went in:

It’s impressive that the ex-Texas governor, whose sagging poll numbers placed him at the second tier GOP debate table last week, has inspired such loyalty and dedication from workers. They must know something voters don’t about Perry, who is making his second presidential bid.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post, Texas Tribune | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter | VIDEO CREDIT: NDN

SEE ALSO:

Another Black Chicagoan Wants To Be President: 3 Things To Know About Willie Wilson

Ferguson Protesters Arrested Overnight On Charges Of Blocking Traffic, White Militia Arrives On Scene

Presidential Campaign On Life Support? Rick Perry’s Staff Working As Volunteers was originally published on newsone.com

2016 presidential election , Election 2016 , ex-Texas Gov. Rick Perry , Presidential Election 2016 , Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry , Rick Perry

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 5 hours ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 18 hours ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close