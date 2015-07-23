TBT: Xscape’s Sister Duo LaTocha & Tamika Scott Look Back On What Ripped Their Girl Group Apart

Xscape was easily one of the best female R&B groups ever. Made up of Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott, each lady’s unique and powerful vocals created a melodic bond that changed the face of R&B. They were feminine, but with a masculine edge and their sound–unlike any other girl group. It was sexy, honest and raw.

With the group selling three platinum albums, hit singles back to back and a considerable amount of success, you’d think their fairytale beginning would have a fairytale ending, but it did not.

The decades have drifted them apart, and the group’s sisters, LaTocha and Tamika are no longer friends with Tiny and Kandi. However the Scott Sisters still perform as Xscape (as they did when we spoke to them at Essence Festival.) “We’re not Xscape!” LaTocha yelled at her sister as we interviewed them.

“We figured out a lot of things together, we grew together,” Tamika and LaTocha remembered of their bond with Tiny and Kandi. However, like with any group of people, there were conflicts. Unsung recently aired, detailing the rift between the group’s members and Kandi and Tiny both took to Twitter to express their frustration with Xscape’s narrative making them out to be bad guys:

Kandi: I have to admit I wasn’t all too happy with the #Xscape #UNsung but all of our fans made it the #1 most viewed episode ever in 8 seasons of the show. Wow! Thanks for showing us so much love! It’s amazing to me that after all these years you guys still support us. Thank you!!!

Tiny: “I can’t lie I hate the way Unsung cut the story up & what they decided to play!! U still ain’t getting the real story … But whatever enjoy.”

“They tried to kick my sister out because she got pregnant,” LaTocha remembered. “I told them they would have to find two replacements because if my sister goes, I go.”

We’re not sure whether the “they” was the label or the other two members of Xscape, but we do know there’s still some tension between all four women. But luckily for them, success is more of a focus that old bad blood.

While Kandi and Tiny are rocking out on reality TV, LaTocha and Tamika are still focused on music. LaTocha is putting out a free album to let her fans know that she’s still a talented songbird and that R&B hasn’t died. You’ve got to get your hands on that record! And Tamika, on top of being a new mom (she’s also the mother of a 21-year-old), she’s been acting and writing for Tyler Perry’s movies, soundtracks and some of his plays.

We had so much fun with LaTocha and Tamika, check out the interview above to find out what their favorite Xscape song is

