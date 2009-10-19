Balloon Boy Stunt Was A Hoax

Three days after the world watched a giant balloon fly through the air as a tearful family expressed fears that their 6-year-old boy could be inside, authorities announced what millions suspected: The whole thing was staged. Richard Heene has told reporters that a runaway balloon incident involving his son was “absolutely no hoax.” The “Aha!” moment that led authorities to realize what had happened was an interview with the family Thursday night on CNN’s “Larry King Live,” Sheriff Jim Alderden of Larimer County said Sunday. In the interview with Wolf Blitzer, filling in for King, the Heenes asked their son why he had not come out from hiding when they called his name. The boy responded “You guys said we did this for the show.”

