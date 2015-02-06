Today is National Wear Red Day

February is American Heart Month. It’s an ideal time to focus on the prevalence of heart disease, America’s No. 1 killer. Heart disease kills almost 630,000 Americans every year. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. One-in-three women will die of heart disease.

The good news, is that people can sharply reduce their risk for heart disease by adopting healthy habits, according to the American Heart Association.

Tips to prevent heart disease:

• Know family history

• Get an annual exam

• Control your cholesterol

• Manage your blood pressure

• Lose weight

• Reduce your blood sugar

• Stop smoking

• Eat a healthy diet and exercise.

