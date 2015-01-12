Your browser does not support iframes.

The modern day twist on the broadway musical “Into the Woods” is now in theaters. Listen to Oleebo explain why he wasn’t impressed by the film, and how it would be different if it were set in Africa in this edition of his Bootleg Movie Review!

How "Into The Woods" Would Be Different If It Was Set In Africa [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]