PM BUZZ: Solange Explains Wedding Day Hives; Ray J & Princess Love’s Awkward Fight On ‘LHHH’ & More

Solange is bathing in the blissful aftermath of her wonderful white wedding. the newlywed took to Instagram to gush over her big day and thanks fans for all of their warm wishes and praise.

“Yesterday, I had the best day of my life and ended it with an abundance of peace, love over flowing through me like never before,” she wrote on Instagram. “Words only understate the feelings I experienced , but I want to thank you for all of your beautiful sentiments. I’m now one, with the one.”

Solo donned a fabulous fro on her wedding day, adorned with flowers neatly placed in the natural style by her big sister Bey. “Dreaming of these flowers my sister put in my hair at dinner. One by one they bloomed in my afro, and stayed there until I danced them away..,” she wrote.

As for the rumors that claim she suffered an allergic reaction which caused her to break out in horrible hives at her wedding reception, Solo responded to a commenter in IG saying, “Got em from turning up x100 during our second line. I was hot as hell, wearing a cape and happy as hell :).”

She also posted a clip of her dancing with her son Juelz during an adorable mother/daughter dance, with the caption, “Last but not least….:) Shout out to Benadryl yo, lol. NOTHING was gonna stop me from having my mother and son dance with Julez. My baby killed it and will forever remain my favorite dance parter of all time. My heart will forever smile reliving the feeling our lil happy feet together.”

Sounds like an amazing night!

