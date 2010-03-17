CLOSE
Sidibe’s Mom to Audition for ‘America’s Got Talent’

The subway-singing mom of “Precious” star Gabourey Sidibe says she is planning to try her luck on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” when it returns for a new season on June 1.

Alice Tan Ridley, whose famous daughter was an Academy Award nominee, told Radar Online that she is hoping to impress the judges at the New York audition on March 20.

“I would not be entering the competition if I did not think I could do well. Singing is what I do and I know I can do this,” she is quoted as saying. “I haven’t told Gabby yet but I’m sure she will support me just like I support her as a performer.”

Tan, who performs regularly at subway stations, added that she is “proud” of her daughter’s success and hopes that the NBC competition will give her “the chance to shine.”

 

via:eurweb.com

