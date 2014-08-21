FMR Gov McDonnell Takes Stand In His Corruption Trial

Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell testified in his own defense at his federal corruption trial in Richmond. McDonnell testified Wednesday that despite claims he accepted illegal gifts and cash, he believes all elected officials deal with donors who want favors. He also testified that his wife Maureen was uncomfortable in the role of Virginia’s First Lady, but she worked incredibly hard at the job.

Bob McDonnell is expected back on the witness stand today for a second day of testimony. Late Wednesday afternoon, McDonnell defended himself, saying his “administration did very little other than provide the routine access to government that any donor or non-donor, and gift-giver or non-gift-giver would be able to get.” It’s apparent that the former governor was including former Star Scientific CEO Johnnie Williams who gave McDonnell and his wife, Maureen expensive gifts and large loans.

View extended coverage courtesy of CBS-6.

