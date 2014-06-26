CLOSE
Local
Home

4th Of July Celebration Set For Knightdale

0 reads
Leave a comment

fireworks 1

Looking for fireworks in Knightdale this July 4th holiday?

Knightdale’s First Annual July 4th Celebration at Knightdale Station will be held on the evening of Friday, July 4th at Knightdale Station Park, featuring fireworks and music from The Embers. The event will begin at 5pm and conclude with the fireworks, at 9:15pm.

The First Annual July 4th Festival will include Food trucks, The Army Reserve, Music, Vendors, Local Acts, Activities & Fireworks.

A shuttle will run from the Knightdale Community Park (Knightdale High School).

Mark your calendars for this first ever spectacular event! Click here for a flyer.

Learn more about the event: Map & Event Information.

Interested in being a vendor? The cost to be a Playground Circle Vendor is $25 (vendor must supply own table/tent/chairs). Food vendor space is also available, but limited. Click here for a registration form and call 919-217-2232 to pay for vendor space. Contact Megan Thornton at 919-217-2236 with questions.

Stars & Stripes: 4th Of July Cocktails To Heat Up Your Holiday

23 photos Launch gallery

Stars & Stripes: 4th Of July Cocktails To Heat Up Your Holiday

Continue reading Stars & Stripes: 4th Of July Cocktails To Heat Up Your Holiday

Stars & Stripes: 4th Of July Cocktails To Heat Up Your Holiday

Every holiday gives us a reason for a good cocktail, but when said holiday is during the hottest month of the year, strong and spirited drinks are almost like a right of passage. From Hpnotiq to Sauza to UV Vodka, #TeamBeautiful has you covered for a wide range of flirty cocktails to celebrate our country's independence. Happy drinking! LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook! [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=hellobeautifulofficial height="260"] Related Stories: The Best Summer Cocktails To Complement Your Favorite Hookah Flavors! Cocktails To Celebrate The Start Of Summer

4th of july , fireworks , Knightdale

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 6 hours ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 21 hours ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 23 hours ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mind YOUR Business
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Nicki Minaj Cancels Performances for BET After Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Couples Enjoy On Eve Of Valentine’s Day
Here Are The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Searches…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
R. Kelly Concerts Remain Top Seller In Germany!!!
 2 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close