4th Of July Celebration Set For Knightdale

Looking for fireworks in Knightdale this July 4th holiday?

Knightdale’s First Annual July 4th Celebration at Knightdale Station will be held on the evening of Friday, July 4th at Knightdale Station Park, featuring fireworks and music from The Embers. The event will begin at 5pm and conclude with the fireworks, at 9:15pm.

The First Annual July 4th Festival will include Food trucks, The Army Reserve, Music, Vendors, Local Acts, Activities & Fireworks.

A shuttle will run from the Knightdale Community Park (Knightdale High School).

Mark your calendars for this first ever spectacular event! Click here for a flyer.

Learn more about the event: Map & Event Information.

Interested in being a vendor? The cost to be a Playground Circle Vendor is $25 (vendor must supply own table/tent/chairs). Food vendor space is also available, but limited. Click here for a registration form and call 919-217-2232 to pay for vendor space. Contact Megan Thornton at 919-217-2236 with questions.