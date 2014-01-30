Area Closings & Delays

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

School Districts

Alamance-Burlington Schools

All Classes Canceled Teacher Workday

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Closed, Opt. Teacher Workday

Chatham County Schools

Closed, Opt. Teacher Workday

Clinton City Schools

Closed Thursday

Cumberland County Schools

Closed Thursday

Durham Public Schools

Closed Thursday

Edgecombe Co. Schools

Closed Thursday

Fort Bragg Schools

Closed Thursday

Franklin County Schools

Closed Thursday

Granville County Schools

Closed Thursday

Halifax County Schools

Closed Thursday

Harnett County Schools

Closed Thursday

Hoke County Schools

Closed Thursday

Johnston County Schools

Closed Thursday

Lee County Schools

Closed Thursday

Mecklenburg County Schools (VA)

Closed Thursday

Moore County Schools

Closed Thursday

Nash-Rocky Mount Schools

Closed Thursday

Orange County Schools

Closed Thursday

Person County Schools

Closed Thursday

Roanoke Rapids School District

Closed, Opt. Teacher Workday

Robeson County Schools

Closed Thursday

Sampson County Schools

Closed Thursday

Vance County Schools

Closed Thursday

Wake County Schools

Closed Thursday

Warren County Schools

Closed Thursday

Wayne County Public Schools

Closed Thursday

Weldon City Schools

Closed Thursday

Wilson County Schools

Closed Thursday

Charter Schools

Alpha Academy

All Classes Canceled Teacher Workday

Bethel Hill Charter School

Closed

Carter Community School

Closed

Crosscreek Charter School

Closed Thursday

East Wake Academy Charter School

Closed Thursday

Falls Lake Academy Charter School

Closed Thursday

Healthy Start Academy Elementary

Closed

Henderson Collegiate Charter School

Closed Thursday

Kestrel Heights Charter School

Closed

North East Carolina Prep School

Closed, Opt. Teacher Workday

Project Enlightenment

Closed

Roxboro Community School

Closed, Opt. Teacher Workday

Sallie B. Howard School

Closed Thursday

Torch Light Academy

Closed

Voyager Academy

Closed Thursday

Private Schools

Afton Nature School – Chapel Hill

Closed Thursday

Al-Huda Academy

No Classes, Opti.Teacher Workday

AL-Iman School

Closed

Apple Works Private School

Closed Thursday

Bal Perazim Academy

Closed

Bethesda Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Bryson Christian Montessori

Closed

Calvary Christian School

Closed Thursday

Camelot Academy

Closed Thursday

Cape Fear Christian Academy

Closed

Cardinal Gibbons High School

Closed Thursday

Christian Faith Center Academy

Closed Thursday

Christian Prep Academy

Closed

Church of the Good Shepherd Day School

Closed Thursday

Cresset Christian Academy

Closed

Crossroads Christian School

Closed

Duke Memorial Weekday School

Closed

Duke School for Children

Opening 2 hours late

Durham Academy

Closed Thursday

Faith Assembly Christian Academy WOT

Closed Thursday

Falcon Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Fayetteville Academy

Closed

Five Oaks Adventist Christian School

Closed

Flaming Sword Academy

Closed Thursday

Fletcher Academy

Closed

Genesis Christian Preschool

Closed

Gorman Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Grace Christian – Raleigh

Closed

Grace Christian School – Sanford

Closed

Greenfield School – Wilson

Closed

Grey Stone 1/2 Day School

Closed Thursday

Harvest Preparatory Academy

Closed

Heritage Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Highland Learning Center-Fayetteville

Opening 10am

Hill Center-Durham

Closed

Hopewell Academy-Cary

Closed Thursday

Immaculata Catholic School – Durham

Closed

Johnson Pond Learning Center

Opening 10am

Liberty Christian Academy – Fayetteville

Closed

Liberty Christian School-Durham

Closed

Mitchell’s Academy – Raleigh

Closed

Montessori Children’s House of Durham

Opening 2 hours late

Mt. Sylvan Preschool – Durham

Closed

Mt. Zion Christian Academy

Closed

New Life Christian Academy-Fayetteville

Closed

Norlina Christian School

Closed

Northwood Temple – Fayetteville

Closed

O’Neal School

Closed Thursday

Pace Academy -Chapel Hill

Closed Thursday

Park West Barber School

2 Hour Delay

Pathway Christian – Goldsboro

Closed Thursday

Pinewoods Montessori-Hillsborough

Opening 2 hours late

Raleigh Christian Academy

Closed

Rejoice Community School

Closed Thursday

River Mill Academy

Closed, Opt. Teacher Workday

Rockfish Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Rocky Mount Academy

Closed Thursday

Salem Preschool Childcare-Fayetteville

Closed Thursday

Southpoint Academy

Closed

Southside Christian School

Closed

Spirit of Life Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

St. Catherine of Siena School

Closed

St. David’s School – Raleigh

Closed Thursday

St. Francis of Assisi Preschool

Closed

St. Patrick’s Catholic School

Closed

St. Thomas More-Chapel Hill

Opening 2 hours late

Stedman Christian Academy and CCC

Closed

Stevens Prep Academy-Raleigh

Closed

Temple Baptist Day School-Raleigh

Closed Thursday

The Franciscan School

Closed

The Griffin Academy

Closed Thursday

Trinity Christian School-Fayetteville

All Classes Canceled Teacher Workday

Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill

Closed Thursday

True Light Shines Academy

Closed

UFC Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Upper Room Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Vance County Learning Center

2 Hour Delay

Victory Christian School

Closed

Village Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Westminster School for Young Children

Closed Thursday

Wilson Christian Academy

Closed

Word of God Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Colleges / Universities

Apex School of Theology

Opening 11am

Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham

Opening 10am

Barton College

Opening 11am

Beyond Measure Barbering Institute

Open 2 Hour Delay

Campbell University

Opening 3 hours late

Durham Tech Community College

Opening 2 hours late

ECPI College of Technology-Raleigh

Opening 2 hours late

Edgecombe Community College

Closed Thursday

Fayetteville State University

Opening Noon

Geter Barber College LLC

Closed

Halifax Community College

Closed Thursday

Johnston Community College

Closed Thursday

Living Arts College

Opening 11am

Meredith College

Opening 11am

Methodist University-Fayetteville

Opening 3 hours late

NCCU Speech and Hearing Clinic

Closed Thursday

North Carolina State University

Opening 10am

Piedmont Community College

Opening 2 hours late

Regency Job Training Institute

Closed Thursday

Robeson Community College

Closed Thursday

Sampson Community College

Closed

Shaw University

Closed Thursday

St. Augustine’s University

2 Hour Delay

UNC Dental School

Patient Care Clinics Opening 10am

UNC Pembroke

Opening 4 1/2 hours late

University of Mt. Olive – Jacksonville

Opening 2 hours late

University of Mt. Olive – Goldsboro

Opening 2 hours late

University of Mt. Olive – New Bern

Opening 2 hours late

University of Mt. Olive – RTP

Opening 2 hours late

University of Mt. Olive – Washington

Opening 2 hours late

University of Mt. Olive – Wilmington

Opening 2 hours late

Vance-Granville Community College

Closed Thursday

Wayne Community College-Goldsboro

Closed Thursday

William Peace University

Opening 2 hours late

Government Offices

Alamance Co. Health Department

Opening 1 hour late

Alamance County 15-A District Court

Opening 10am

City of Dunn

Opening 4 hours late

City of Rocky Mount

Opening 2 hours late

City of Wilson

Opening 2 hours late

Cumberland County Courts

Closed Thursday

Cumberland County Government

Closed Thursday

Durham Co. Court System

Opening 11am

Durham Co. Library

1 Hour Delay

Durham Housing Authority

Opening 1 hour late

Edgecombe County Clerk’s Office

Closed Thursday

Franklin County Government

Opening 3 hours late

Granville County Government

Opening 2 hours late

Halifax County District Courts

Closed

Halifax County Government Offices

2 Hour Delay

Harnett County Courts

Closed Thursday

Harnett County Government

Closed

Harnett County HARTS

Closed

Hoke County Government Offices

Closed

Holly Springs Town Offices

Opening 2 hours late

Johnston Co. Government

Opening 4 hours late

Johnston Co. Senior Centers

Closed Thursday

Lee County Clerk of Court

Opening 11am

Lee County District Courts

Opening 11am

Lee County Government Offices

Opening 11am

Lumberton Housing Authority

Opening 2 hours late

Nash County Government Offices

Opening 10am

Orange Co Courts

Opening 11am

Person County District Courts

Opening 2 hours late

Person County Government

Opening 1 hour late

Social Security Adm.- Fayetteville

Opening 10am

Social Security Administration-Durham

1 Hour Delay – Employees at 9am

The Enrichment Center of Lee Co.

Opening 11am

Town of Carrboro

Opening at 10:00 AM

Town of Clayton Government Offices

Opening 2 hours late

Town of Franklinton

Opening 2 hours late

Town of Garner

Opening 11am

Town of Hope – Public Works

No Trash Services Thursday

Town of Hope Mills

Closed Thursday

Town of Roseboro

Opening 11am

Town of Selma

Opening 2 1/2 hours late

Town of Spring Lake

Opening 11am

Town of Zebulon

Opening 10am

USDA-APHIS Eastern Regional Office

Opening 10am

Wake County Courts

Opening 1 hour late

Wilson Co. Government Offices

2 Hour Delay

Services

Child Care Services Assc. – Durham

2 Hour Delay

CORA Food Pantry

Closed

Cumberland Garbage and Trash Service

Opening 10am

Durham Center for Senior Life

Closed Thursday

Meals on Wheels-Wake County

Closed Thursday

Meals on Wheels-Wilson

Closed

OIC Inc. – Rocky Mount

Opening 4 hours late

Transit

Chatham Transit Network

Opening 8am

Johnston County Area Transit System

Closed Thursday

Lee Co. Transit System

Closed

Medical

ABC Pediatrics-Dunn

Opening 10am

Accent Urgent Care

Closed

Access Healthcare of Apex

Opening 11am

Affinity Health Services – Dunn

Closed Thursday

Affinity Health Services – Smithfield

Closed Thursday

Allergy Partners of Fayetteville

Closed Thursday

Alliance Medical Ministry

Opening 3 hours late

B and D Behavioral Health Services

2 Hour Delay

Blue Ridge Family Physicians

Opening 2 hours late

Boice Willis Clinic

Opening 4 hours late

Briggs Avenue Dialysis Center

Opening 2 1/2 hours late

Calvary Pediatrics

Opening 1 hour late

Cancer Centers of North Carolina

Opening 10am

Cape Fear Eye Associates

Opening 1 hour late

Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center

Opening 10am

Capitol Pediatrics and Adolescent Ctr.

Opening 2 hours late

Carolina Dialysis-Carrboro

Opening 8am

Carolina Doctors Med Care

Opening 4 hours late

Carolina Primary Care PA

Opening 10am

Cary Orthopedic Sports and Spine Spec.

Opening 10am

Chapel Hill OB-GYN

Opening 10am

CommWell Health

Closed Thursday

DaVita – Forest Hills Dialysis

Opening 2 hours late

Davita Dialysis Center-Moore County

2 Hour Delay

Davita Dialysis Center-Raeford

Opening 3 hours late

Davita of Roxboro

Opening 2 hours late

DaVita Southpoint

Opening 2 hours late

DaVita Wilson Dialysis

Opening 2 hours late

Daymark Recovery Services-Harnett Co.

Opening 2 hours late

Dr. Santa McKibbins Dental Office

Opening 2 hours late

Durham Chiropractic and Acupuncture

Opening 10am

Durham Diagnostic Imaging – B. Franklin

Opening 10am

Durham Diagnostic Imaging – Southpark

Opening 10am

Durham Internal Medicine

Opening 11am

Durham OB-GYN

Opening 2 hours late

Eastern Carolina Medical Center

Closed

Eastern ENT Sinus and Allergy Center

Opening 4 hours late

Eastover Family Care P.C.

Opening 10am

Eastowne OB GYN

Opening 2 hours late

Family Doctor Walk-in Care-Chapel Hill

Opening 2 hours late

Family Psychiatry and Psychology Assoc.

Opening 10am

Fayetteville Psychiatric Associates PC

Closed Thursday

Foot and Ankle Associates of NC

Opening 2 hours late

Four Oaks Dialysis

Opening 10am

Freedom Lake Dialysis Center

Opening 2 1/2 hours late

Granville Heart and Vascular

2 Hour Delay

Granville Primary Care – Oxford

2 Hour Delay

Granville Primary Care – Stovall

2 Hour Delay

Granville Primary Care Butner-Creedmoor

2 Hour Delay

Granville Specialty Clinics

2 Hour Delay

Granville Surgical Associates

2 Hour Delay

Granville Urology Associates

2 Hour Delay

Greater Raleigh Chiropractic and Rehab

Opening 2 hours late

Harris and Smith OB-GYN – Capitol St.

Opening 2 hours late

Harris and Smith OB-GYN- Patterson Pl.

Opening 2 hours late

Henderson Family Medicine

Opening 10am

Holly Spring Pediatrics

Opening 1 hour late

Homecare Medical Groups

Closed Thursday

Horizon Family Medicine

Opening 10am

Kids Care Pediatrics

Closed

Kids First Pediatrics of Raeford

Opening Noon

KidzCare Pediatrics

Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Lincoln Community Health Center

Opening 2 hours late

NC Pediatric Associates

Opening 10am

North Raleigh Pediatric Group

Opening 2 hours late

Oberlin Road Pediatrics

Opening 10am

Person Physician Practices

Opening 10am

PHP of NC Inc.

Durham 2 Hour Delay Zebulon Closed

Pinehurst Surgical Clinic

Opening 2 hours late

Raleigh Endoscopy Center

Opening 9am

Raleigh OB/GYN Centre PA

Opening 2 hours late

Regional Cancer Care – Durham

Opening 10am

Regional Dermatology of Durham

Opening 10am

Regional Pediatric Associates

Opening 2 hours late

Restoring Bodies and Minds LLC

Closed Thursday

Rex Cancer Center – Main Campus

Opening 10am

Rex Cancer Center of Wakefield

Opening 10am

Rex Wellness Center – Knightdale

Opening 9am

Roanoke Rapids Dialysis Ctr.

Opening 9am

S. Granville Medical Center

2 Hour Delay

South Durham Dialysis

Opening 2 1/2 hours late

Southern Dermatology and Skin Cancer Ctr

Opening 1pm

Spoken 4 Communications LLC

Opening 10am

Stout and Booth Orthodonics

Opening 2 hours late

The American Board of Pediatrics

Opening 11am

Valerie Wynne-Hall Family Dentistry

Opening 10am

Wake Forest Pediatric Associates

Opening 10am

Wake Health Services

Opening 10am

Wake Orthodontic and Pediatric Dentistry

Opening 10am

WakeMed Apex Healthplex Outpatient

Opening 10am

WakeMed Brier Creek Outpatient

Opening 10am

WakeMed Clayton Med. Park Outpatient

Opening 10am

WakeMed Garner Healthplex Outpatient

Opening 10am

WakeMed N. Healthplex Day Surgery

Opening 10am

WakeMed North Healthplex Outpatient

Opening 10am

WakeMed Outpatient Rehab Centers

Opening 10am

WakeMed Physician Practices

Closed

WakeMed Raleigh Medical Park

Opening 10am

Warren Hill Dialysis

2 Hour Delay

West Pettigrew Dialysis Center

Opening 2 1/2 hours late

WHA Capital Area OB-GYN

Opening 2 hours late

Wilson Psychiatric Associates

Closed

Businesses

ABC Stores-Durham County

Opening 2 hours late

AeroGlide

Opening 8am

All American Sanitation

Closed

Alphanumeric Systems

Opening 10am

Anglins Insurance

Opening 2 hours late

Arts Council of Fayetteville

2 Hour Delay

Bay Valley Foods-Faison

Closed

BB and T Triangle Branches

Opening 1 hour late

BD Technologies

2 Hour Delay

Biologics Inc.

Opening 10am

Buffaloe Lanes – Cary

Opening 11am

Buffaloe Lanes – Erwin

Opening 11am

Buffaloe Lanes North

Opening 11am

Burgess Computers

Closed

Comm. Workforce Solutions – Raleigh

Opening 10am

Cross Creek Mall

Opening 2 hours late

Curves for Women – Creedmoor

Closed Thursday

CWS – Henderson Site

Closed Thursday

Discovery Place KIDS – Rockingham

Opening 2 hours late

Dolby Silver Brass and Crystal

Opening 11am

Don’s Trash Company

Closed

Durham Arts Council

Opening 1 hour late

Fathers Forever

Closed

First Citizens Bank-Wake Co.

Opening 11am

Flextronics Global Services – Raleigh

Opening 9am

Four Oaks Bank

Opening 11am

GlaxoSmithKline – RTP

2 Hour Delay

Greater Piedmont Credit Union

Opening 10am

Gregory Poole Equipment

Opening 10am

Hagemeyer North America

Opening 2 hours late

Henderson Family YMCA

Opening 11am

Hi-Tech Fabrication Inc

2 Hour Delay

House of Raeford Farms (New Plant)

Opening 3 hours late

Int’l Textile Group-Raeford Plant

Opening 11am

Intrahealth International

Opening 11am

Johnston – Lee Community Action

Closed

L.C. Industries

Opening 2 hours late

Marbles Kids Museum

Opening 2 hours late

Natya Academy

Closed

NC Mutual Life Insurance – Durham

Opening 1 1/2 hours late

North Carolina BioTechnology Center

Opening 4 hours late

OE Enterprises – Burlington

Opening 10am

OE Enterprises – Hillsborough

Opening 10am

Operation Blessing of Fayetteville

Closed Thursday

P and W Group

Closed

Park Designs

Opening 10am

Perdue Farms-Lewiston Processing Plant

Opening 4 hours late

PowerCat Group

2nd Shift Canceled

PPD – Morrisville

Opening 4 hours late

PS Team

Opening 10am

Ready Mixed Concrete – Raleigh

Opening 10am

Red Storm Entertainment

Opening 10am

Rex Wellness Center of Cary

Opening 9am

Rex Wellness Center of Garner

Opening 9am

Rex Wellness Center of Raleigh

Opening 9am

Rex Wellness Center of Wakefield

Opening 9am

Saab Barracuda

Opening 10am

SAS Institute Inc.

Opening 10am

SchoolDude.com

Opening 11am

Southlight Inc.

Opening 9am

Tanger Outlets – Mebane

Opening 2 hours late

Telerent Leasing Corporation

Opening 2 hours late

Toyota/Scion of Sanford

Opening 10am

Transformer Maintenance and Service

Opening 10am

Tri-County Industries

Opening 11am

Trimm Inc.

Opening 10am

U.S. Flue Cured Tobacco Growers

Opening 2 hours late

West Rock Builders

Opening 2 hours late

Williams Coatings

Opening 2 hours late

Yong Gi Tang Soo Do Academy

Closed

Military

Fort Bragg

Opening 3 hours late

Large Daycares

A Bright Start Childcare Learning Center

Closed

A Step Ahead CDC

Closed

ABC Academy of Black Creek

Closed Thursday

ABC Land Inc.

Opening 3 hours late

Aldersgate Preschool

Closed

Another Beautiful Beginnings CCC

Opening 10am

Asbury Preschool-Raleigh

2 Hour Delay

Babes and Kids Creative Center

Opening 3 1/2 hours late

Bal Perazim Child Care Center

Closed

Beacon Baptist Daycare

Closed Thursday

Beacon Childcare

Closed

Beautiful Beginnings Child Care Center

Opening 10am

Bethesda Baptist Child Care Center

Closed Thursday

Bonanza Preschool

Opening 10am

Bright Beginnings Preschool-Creedmoor

Closed Thursday

Bright Beginnings-Cary

Opening 3 hours late

Bright Horizons FS-Raleigh Corp. Center

Opening 3 hours late

Burns Childcare Center

Opening 9am

Busy Bee Learning Center of Angier

Closed Thursday

Busy Bee Learning Center of Erwin

Closed Thursday

Butner Childcare

Closed Thursday

Butterfly Kisses Academy

Opening 10am

Calvary Childcare

Opening 10am

Capital Christian Daycare

Opening 3 1/2 hours late

Carrboro United Methodist Child Care

Closed Thursday

Cathy Lee Child Development Center

Closed Thursday

Chapel Hill Co-Op Preschool

Opening 10am

Childcare Network 125

Opening 2 hours late

Childcare Network-Fayetteville Dist. 18

Opening 4 hours late

Childtime – Six Forks

Opening 3 hours late

Christian Faith Child Dev. Center

Closed Thursday

Church of God of Prophecy CC-Sanford

Closed

Clayton First Baptist CDC

Closed Thursday

Cleveland’s Creative Kids

Closed Thursday

Community School for People Under 6

Opening 3 hours late

Cornerstone Christian Preschool-Oxford

Opening 7:30

Cozy Corner Child Development Center

Opening 2 hours late

Creative Enhancements Daycare

Closed Thursday

Durant Road Preschool-Raleigh

Opening 9am

Early Start Academy

Opening 2 hours late

Edenton St. UMC Child Development Ctr

Closed

ESUCP Dorothy Spainhour Center

Closed

Faith Christian Daycare-Goldsboro

Closed Thursday

Fall Academy

Opening 3 hours late

FBC Academy

2 Hour Delay

First Presbyterian CDC – Raleigh

Opening 2 1/2 hours late

First Presbyterian Day School – Durham

Opening 3 hours late

First Presbyterian Preschool-Smithfield

Closed Thursday

Fuquay Baptist Weecare

Closed

Gorman Early Learning Center

Closed Thursday

Grace Christian Child Development Center

Opening 2 hours late

Great Beginnings Christian Child Care

Opening 10am

Great Horizons Preschool-Durham

Closed

Greater Children Development Center

Opening 9am

Grow-Learn Child Care Ctr. Knightdale

Opening 10am

Haliwa-Saponi Daycare

Closed Thursday

Happy Face Preschool

Opening 9am

Happyland Child Care

2 Hour Delay

Hattie Daniels’ Daycare Center

Closed Thursday

Holmes Child Care-Chapel Hill

Closed Thursday

Hopekids Preschool

Closed Thursday

Huckleberry’s Friends

Opening 10am

Increasing Child Care and Development

Opening 4 hours late

Infant Toddler Center – Raleigh

Opening 10am

Johnson Memorial Church Preschool

Closed Thursday

Jump Start University ELC

Closed

Kiddie Academy of Holly Springs

Opening 8am

Kiddie Kollege Child Care Ctr.-Durham

Opening 10am

Kiddie University

Closed Thursday

Kids Corner

Opening 3 1/2 hours late

Kids Education Center VI

Opening 4 hours late

Kids Educational Centers 1-4

Opening 4 hours late

Kids Kountry

Closed

Kids Rock

Closed Thursday

Kidsville Childcare Center – Angier

Closed Thursday

KidZ in a Minute Drop-In Center

Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Kidz Konnection of Zebulon

Closed

KinderCare Learning Ctr. – Fayetteville

Opening 8am

La Petite Academy – Garner

Opening 3 hours late

La Petite Academy – Heddingham

Opening 11am

La Petite Academy – Highgate

Opening 10am

La Petite Academy – Leesville

Opening 3 hours late

La Petite Academy – Six Forks Rd.

Opening at 9:30am

La Petite Academy – Wake Forest Hwy.

Opening 10am

Learning As We Go

Opening 4 hours late

Legacy Child Enrichment Center

Closed Thursday

Lil’ Angels Daycare-Strickland Bridge Rd

Opening 9am

Lisa’s Loveable Learning I and II

Opening 8am

Little Explorers Academy-Oxford

Opening 9am

Little People Daycare – Durham

Opening 10am

Love N Care Child Academy – Durham

1 Hour Delay

Mi Neighborhood Playhouse -Cary

Opening 2 hours late

Mommy’s Moment Day Care

Opening 3 hours late

Mount Olive Kiddie Kollege

Closed

Mt. Zion Christian Daycare – Durham

Closed Thursday

Nana’s Fun House

Opening 4 hours late

NEED Inc. Head Start Centers

Closed Thursday

New Beginnings Child Care -Tarboro

Opening 3 1/2 hours late

New Breed Christian CDC and Academy

Closed Thursday

New Creations Child Care Center

Closed

New Life Child Development Center

Opening 3 hours late

Open Door CKW Preschool

Closed Thursday

Operation Breakthrough Inc.

All Classes Canceled Staff Report at 10am

Orange UMC Preschool

Closed

Overhills Child Development Center

Opening 4 hours late

Pam’s Daycare of North Raleigh

Opening 10am

Pam’s School-Raleigh

Opening 10am

Panda Daycare

Opening 11am

Presleybrooke Academy – Creedmor

Closed Thursday

Primary Colors – Durham

Opening 9am