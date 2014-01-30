Area Closings & Delays

School Districts
Alamance-Burlington Schools
All Classes Canceled Teacher Workday
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
Closed, Opt. Teacher Workday
Text “Foxy” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
Chatham County Schools
Closed, Opt. Teacher Workday
Clinton City Schools
Closed Thursday
Cumberland County Schools
Closed Thursday
Durham Public Schools
Closed Thursday
Edgecombe Co. Schools
Closed Thursday
Fort Bragg Schools
Closed Thursday
Franklin County Schools
Closed Thursday
Granville County Schools
Closed Thursday
Halifax County Schools
Closed Thursday
Harnett County Schools
Closed Thursday
Hoke County Schools
Closed Thursday
Johnston County Schools
Closed Thursday
Lee County Schools
Closed Thursday
Mecklenburg County Schools (VA)
Closed Thursday
Moore County Schools
Closed Thursday
Nash-Rocky Mount Schools
Closed Thursday
Orange County Schools
Closed Thursday
Person County Schools
Closed Thursday
Roanoke Rapids School District
Closed, Opt. Teacher Workday
Robeson County Schools
Closed Thursday
Sampson County Schools
Closed Thursday
Vance County Schools
Closed Thursday
Wake County Schools
Closed Thursday
Warren County Schools
Closed Thursday
Wayne County Public Schools
Closed Thursday
Weldon City Schools
Closed Thursday
Wilson County Schools
Closed Thursday
Charter Schools
Alpha Academy
All Classes Canceled Teacher Workday
Bethel Hill Charter School
Closed
Carter Community School
Closed
Crosscreek Charter School
Closed Thursday
East Wake Academy Charter School
Closed Thursday
Falls Lake Academy Charter School
Closed Thursday
Healthy Start Academy Elementary
Closed
Henderson Collegiate Charter School
Closed Thursday
Kestrel Heights Charter School
Closed
North East Carolina Prep School
Closed, Opt. Teacher Workday
Project Enlightenment
Closed
Roxboro Community School
Closed, Opt. Teacher Workday
Sallie B. Howard School
Closed Thursday
Torch Light Academy
Closed
Voyager Academy
Closed Thursday
Private Schools
Afton Nature School – Chapel Hill
Closed Thursday
Al-Huda Academy
No Classes, Opti.Teacher Workday
AL-Iman School
Closed
Apple Works Private School
Closed Thursday
Bal Perazim Academy
Closed
Bethesda Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Bryson Christian Montessori
Closed
Calvary Christian School
Closed Thursday
Camelot Academy
Closed Thursday
Cape Fear Christian Academy
Closed
Cardinal Gibbons High School
Closed Thursday
Christian Faith Center Academy
Closed Thursday
Christian Prep Academy
Closed
Church of the Good Shepherd Day School
Closed Thursday
Cresset Christian Academy
Closed
Crossroads Christian School
Closed
Duke Memorial Weekday School
Closed
Duke School for Children
Opening 2 hours late
Durham Academy
Closed Thursday
Faith Assembly Christian Academy WOT
Closed Thursday
Falcon Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Fayetteville Academy
Closed
Five Oaks Adventist Christian School
Closed
Flaming Sword Academy
Closed Thursday
Fletcher Academy
Closed
Genesis Christian Preschool
Closed
Gorman Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Grace Christian – Raleigh
Closed
Grace Christian School – Sanford
Closed
Greenfield School – Wilson
Closed
Grey Stone 1/2 Day School
Closed Thursday
Harvest Preparatory Academy
Closed
Heritage Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Highland Learning Center-Fayetteville
Opening 10am
Hill Center-Durham
Closed
Hopewell Academy-Cary
Closed Thursday
Immaculata Catholic School – Durham
Closed
Johnson Pond Learning Center
Opening 10am
Liberty Christian Academy – Fayetteville
Closed
Liberty Christian School-Durham
Closed
Mitchell’s Academy – Raleigh
Closed
Montessori Children’s House of Durham
Opening 2 hours late
Mt. Sylvan Preschool – Durham
Closed
Mt. Zion Christian Academy
Closed
New Life Christian Academy-Fayetteville
Closed
Norlina Christian School
Closed
Northwood Temple – Fayetteville
Closed
O’Neal School
Closed Thursday
Pace Academy -Chapel Hill
Closed Thursday
Park West Barber School
2 Hour Delay
Pathway Christian – Goldsboro
Closed Thursday
Pinewoods Montessori-Hillsborough
Opening 2 hours late
Raleigh Christian Academy
Closed
Rejoice Community School
Closed Thursday
River Mill Academy
Closed, Opt. Teacher Workday
Rockfish Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Rocky Mount Academy
Closed Thursday
Salem Preschool Childcare-Fayetteville
Closed Thursday
Southpoint Academy
Closed
Southside Christian School
Closed
Spirit of Life Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
St. Catherine of Siena School
Closed
St. David’s School – Raleigh
Closed Thursday
St. Francis of Assisi Preschool
Closed
St. Patrick’s Catholic School
Closed
St. Thomas More-Chapel Hill
Opening 2 hours late
Stedman Christian Academy and CCC
Closed
Stevens Prep Academy-Raleigh
Closed
Temple Baptist Day School-Raleigh
Closed Thursday
The Franciscan School
Closed
The Griffin Academy
Closed Thursday
Trinity Christian School-Fayetteville
All Classes Canceled Teacher Workday
Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill
Closed Thursday
True Light Shines Academy
Closed
UFC Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Upper Room Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Vance County Learning Center
2 Hour Delay
Victory Christian School
Closed
Village Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Westminster School for Young Children
Closed Thursday
Wilson Christian Academy
Closed
Word of God Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Colleges / Universities
Apex School of Theology
Opening 11am
Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham
Opening 10am
Barton College
Opening 11am
Beyond Measure Barbering Institute
Open 2 Hour Delay
Campbell University
Opening 3 hours late
Durham Tech Community College
Opening 2 hours late
ECPI College of Technology-Raleigh
Opening 2 hours late
Edgecombe Community College
Closed Thursday
Fayetteville State University
Opening Noon
Geter Barber College LLC
Closed
Halifax Community College
Closed Thursday
Johnston Community College
Closed Thursday
Living Arts College
Opening 11am
Meredith College
Opening 11am
Methodist University-Fayetteville
Opening 3 hours late
NCCU Speech and Hearing Clinic
Closed Thursday
North Carolina State University
Opening 10am
Piedmont Community College
Opening 2 hours late
Regency Job Training Institute
Closed Thursday
Robeson Community College
Closed Thursday
Sampson Community College
Closed
Shaw University
Closed Thursday
St. Augustine’s University
2 Hour Delay
UNC Dental School
Patient Care Clinics Opening 10am
UNC Pembroke
Opening 4 1/2 hours late
University of Mt. Olive – Jacksonville
Opening 2 hours late
University of Mt. Olive – Goldsboro
Opening 2 hours late
University of Mt. Olive – New Bern
Opening 2 hours late
University of Mt. Olive – RTP
Opening 2 hours late
University of Mt. Olive – Washington
Opening 2 hours late
University of Mt. Olive – Wilmington
Opening 2 hours late
Vance-Granville Community College
Closed Thursday
Wayne Community College-Goldsboro
Closed Thursday
William Peace University
Opening 2 hours late
Government Offices
Alamance Co. Health Department
Opening 1 hour late
Alamance County 15-A District Court
Opening 10am
City of Dunn
Opening 4 hours late
City of Rocky Mount
Opening 2 hours late
City of Wilson
Opening 2 hours late
Cumberland County Courts
Closed Thursday
Cumberland County Government
Closed Thursday
Durham Co. Court System
Opening 11am
Durham Co. Library
1 Hour Delay
Durham Housing Authority
Opening 1 hour late
Edgecombe County Clerk’s Office
Closed Thursday
Franklin County Government
Opening 3 hours late
Granville County Government
Opening 2 hours late
Halifax County District Courts
Closed
Halifax County Government Offices
2 Hour Delay
Harnett County Courts
Closed Thursday
Harnett County Government
Closed
Harnett County HARTS
Closed
Hoke County Government Offices
Closed
Holly Springs Town Offices
Opening 2 hours late
Johnston Co. Government
Opening 4 hours late
Johnston Co. Senior Centers
Closed Thursday
Lee County Clerk of Court
Opening 11am
Lee County District Courts
Opening 11am
Lee County Government Offices
Opening 11am
Lumberton Housing Authority
Opening 2 hours late
Nash County Government Offices
Opening 10am
Orange Co Courts
Opening 11am
Person County District Courts
Opening 2 hours late
Person County Government
Opening 1 hour late
Social Security Adm.- Fayetteville
Opening 10am
Social Security Administration-Durham
1 Hour Delay – Employees at 9am
The Enrichment Center of Lee Co.
Opening 11am
Town of Carrboro
Opening at 10:00 AM
Town of Clayton Government Offices
Opening 2 hours late
Town of Franklinton
Opening 2 hours late
Town of Garner
Opening 11am
Town of Hope – Public Works
No Trash Services Thursday
Town of Hope Mills
Closed Thursday
Town of Roseboro
Opening 11am
Town of Selma
Opening 2 1/2 hours late
Town of Spring Lake
Opening 11am
Town of Zebulon
Opening 10am
USDA-APHIS Eastern Regional Office
Opening 10am
Wake County Courts
Opening 1 hour late
Wilson Co. Government Offices
2 Hour Delay
Services
Child Care Services Assc. – Durham
2 Hour Delay
CORA Food Pantry
Closed
Cumberland Garbage and Trash Service
Opening 10am
Durham Center for Senior Life
Closed Thursday
Meals on Wheels-Wake County
Closed Thursday
Meals on Wheels-Wilson
Closed
OIC Inc. – Rocky Mount
Opening 4 hours late
Transit
Chatham Transit Network
Opening 8am
Johnston County Area Transit System
Closed Thursday
Lee Co. Transit System
Closed
Medical
ABC Pediatrics-Dunn
Opening 10am
Accent Urgent Care
Closed
Access Healthcare of Apex
Opening 11am
Affinity Health Services – Dunn
Closed Thursday
Affinity Health Services – Smithfield
Closed Thursday
Allergy Partners of Fayetteville
Closed Thursday
Alliance Medical Ministry
Opening 3 hours late
B and D Behavioral Health Services
2 Hour Delay
Blue Ridge Family Physicians
Opening 2 hours late
Boice Willis Clinic
Opening 4 hours late
Briggs Avenue Dialysis Center
Opening 2 1/2 hours late
Calvary Pediatrics
Opening 1 hour late
Cancer Centers of North Carolina
Opening 10am
Cape Fear Eye Associates
Opening 1 hour late
Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center
Opening 10am
Capitol Pediatrics and Adolescent Ctr.
Opening 2 hours late
Carolina Dialysis-Carrboro
Opening 8am
Carolina Doctors Med Care
Opening 4 hours late
Carolina Primary Care PA
Opening 10am
Cary Orthopedic Sports and Spine Spec.
Opening 10am
Chapel Hill OB-GYN
Opening 10am
CommWell Health
Closed Thursday
DaVita – Forest Hills Dialysis
Opening 2 hours late
Davita Dialysis Center-Moore County
2 Hour Delay
Davita Dialysis Center-Raeford
Opening 3 hours late
Davita of Roxboro
Opening 2 hours late
DaVita Southpoint
Opening 2 hours late
DaVita Wilson Dialysis
Opening 2 hours late
Daymark Recovery Services-Harnett Co.
Opening 2 hours late
Dr. Santa McKibbins Dental Office
Opening 2 hours late
Durham Chiropractic and Acupuncture
Opening 10am
Durham Diagnostic Imaging – B. Franklin
Opening 10am
Durham Diagnostic Imaging – Southpark
Opening 10am
Durham Internal Medicine
Opening 11am
Durham OB-GYN
Opening 2 hours late
Eastern Carolina Medical Center
Closed
Eastern ENT Sinus and Allergy Center
Opening 4 hours late
Eastover Family Care P.C.
Opening 10am
Eastowne OB GYN
Opening 2 hours late
Family Doctor Walk-in Care-Chapel Hill
Opening 2 hours late
Family Psychiatry and Psychology Assoc.
Opening 10am
Fayetteville Psychiatric Associates PC
Closed Thursday
Foot and Ankle Associates of NC
Opening 2 hours late
Four Oaks Dialysis
Opening 10am
Freedom Lake Dialysis Center
Opening 2 1/2 hours late
Granville Heart and Vascular
2 Hour Delay
Granville Primary Care – Oxford
2 Hour Delay
Granville Primary Care – Stovall
2 Hour Delay
Granville Primary Care Butner-Creedmoor
2 Hour Delay
Granville Specialty Clinics
2 Hour Delay
Granville Surgical Associates
2 Hour Delay
Granville Urology Associates
2 Hour Delay
Greater Raleigh Chiropractic and Rehab
Opening 2 hours late
Harris and Smith OB-GYN – Capitol St.
Opening 2 hours late
Harris and Smith OB-GYN- Patterson Pl.
Opening 2 hours late
Henderson Family Medicine
Opening 10am
Holly Spring Pediatrics
Opening 1 hour late
Homecare Medical Groups
Closed Thursday
Horizon Family Medicine
Opening 10am
Kids Care Pediatrics
Closed
Kids First Pediatrics of Raeford
Opening Noon
KidzCare Pediatrics
Opening 1 1/2 hours late
Lincoln Community Health Center
Opening 2 hours late
NC Pediatric Associates
Opening 10am
North Raleigh Pediatric Group
Opening 2 hours late
Oberlin Road Pediatrics
Opening 10am
Person Physician Practices
Opening 10am
PHP of NC Inc.
Durham 2 Hour Delay Zebulon Closed
Pinehurst Surgical Clinic
Opening 2 hours late
Raleigh Endoscopy Center
Opening 9am
Raleigh OB/GYN Centre PA
Opening 2 hours late
Regional Cancer Care – Durham
Opening 10am
Regional Dermatology of Durham
Opening 10am
Regional Pediatric Associates
Opening 2 hours late
Restoring Bodies and Minds LLC
Closed Thursday
Rex Cancer Center – Main Campus
Opening 10am
Rex Cancer Center of Wakefield
Opening 10am
Rex Wellness Center – Knightdale
Opening 9am
Roanoke Rapids Dialysis Ctr.
Opening 9am
S. Granville Medical Center
2 Hour Delay
South Durham Dialysis
Opening 2 1/2 hours late
Southern Dermatology and Skin Cancer Ctr
Opening 1pm
Spoken 4 Communications LLC
Opening 10am
Stout and Booth Orthodonics
Opening 2 hours late
The American Board of Pediatrics
Opening 11am
Valerie Wynne-Hall Family Dentistry
Opening 10am
Wake Forest Pediatric Associates
Opening 10am
Wake Health Services
Opening 10am
Wake Orthodontic and Pediatric Dentistry
Opening 10am
WakeMed Apex Healthplex Outpatient
Opening 10am
WakeMed Brier Creek Outpatient
Opening 10am
WakeMed Clayton Med. Park Outpatient
Opening 10am
WakeMed Garner Healthplex Outpatient
Opening 10am
WakeMed N. Healthplex Day Surgery
Opening 10am
WakeMed North Healthplex Outpatient
Opening 10am
WakeMed Outpatient Rehab Centers
Opening 10am
WakeMed Physician Practices
Closed
WakeMed Raleigh Medical Park
Opening 10am
Warren Hill Dialysis
2 Hour Delay
West Pettigrew Dialysis Center
Opening 2 1/2 hours late
WHA Capital Area OB-GYN
Opening 2 hours late
Wilson Psychiatric Associates
Closed
Businesses
ABC Stores-Durham County
Opening 2 hours late
AeroGlide
Opening 8am
All American Sanitation
Closed
Alphanumeric Systems
Opening 10am
Anglins Insurance
Opening 2 hours late
Arts Council of Fayetteville
2 Hour Delay
Bay Valley Foods-Faison
Closed
BB and T Triangle Branches
Opening 1 hour late
BD Technologies
2 Hour Delay
Biologics Inc.
Opening 10am
Buffaloe Lanes – Cary
Opening 11am
Buffaloe Lanes – Erwin
Opening 11am
Buffaloe Lanes North
Opening 11am
Burgess Computers
Closed
Comm. Workforce Solutions – Raleigh
Opening 10am
Cross Creek Mall
Opening 2 hours late
Curves for Women – Creedmoor
Closed Thursday
CWS – Henderson Site
Closed Thursday
Discovery Place KIDS – Rockingham
Opening 2 hours late
Dolby Silver Brass and Crystal
Opening 11am
Don’s Trash Company
Closed
Durham Arts Council
Opening 1 hour late
Fathers Forever
Closed
First Citizens Bank-Wake Co.
Opening 11am
Flextronics Global Services – Raleigh
Opening 9am
Four Oaks Bank
Opening 11am
GlaxoSmithKline – RTP
2 Hour Delay
Greater Piedmont Credit Union
Opening 10am
Gregory Poole Equipment
Opening 10am
Hagemeyer North America
Opening 2 hours late
Henderson Family YMCA
Opening 11am
Hi-Tech Fabrication Inc
2 Hour Delay
House of Raeford Farms (New Plant)
Opening 3 hours late
Int’l Textile Group-Raeford Plant
Opening 11am
Intrahealth International
Opening 11am
Johnston – Lee Community Action
Closed
L.C. Industries
Opening 2 hours late
Marbles Kids Museum
Opening 2 hours late
Natya Academy
Closed
NC Mutual Life Insurance – Durham
Opening 1 1/2 hours late
North Carolina BioTechnology Center
Opening 4 hours late
OE Enterprises – Burlington
Opening 10am
OE Enterprises – Hillsborough
Opening 10am
Operation Blessing of Fayetteville
Closed Thursday
P and W Group
Closed
Park Designs
Opening 10am
Perdue Farms-Lewiston Processing Plant
Opening 4 hours late
PowerCat Group
2nd Shift Canceled
PPD – Morrisville
Opening 4 hours late
PS Team
Opening 10am
Ready Mixed Concrete – Raleigh
Opening 10am
Red Storm Entertainment
Opening 10am
Rex Wellness Center of Cary
Opening 9am
Rex Wellness Center of Garner
Opening 9am
Rex Wellness Center of Raleigh
Opening 9am
Rex Wellness Center of Wakefield
Opening 9am
Saab Barracuda
Opening 10am
SAS Institute Inc.
Opening 10am
SchoolDude.com
Opening 11am
Southlight Inc.
Opening 9am
Tanger Outlets – Mebane
Opening 2 hours late
Telerent Leasing Corporation
Opening 2 hours late
Toyota/Scion of Sanford
Opening 10am
Transformer Maintenance and Service
Opening 10am
Tri-County Industries
Opening 11am
Trimm Inc.
Opening 10am
U.S. Flue Cured Tobacco Growers
Opening 2 hours late
West Rock Builders
Opening 2 hours late
Williams Coatings
Opening 2 hours late
Yong Gi Tang Soo Do Academy
Closed
Military
Fort Bragg
Opening 3 hours late
Large Daycares
A Bright Start Childcare Learning Center
Closed
A Step Ahead CDC
Closed
ABC Academy of Black Creek
Closed Thursday
ABC Land Inc.
Opening 3 hours late
Aldersgate Preschool
Closed
Another Beautiful Beginnings CCC
Opening 10am
Asbury Preschool-Raleigh
2 Hour Delay
Babes and Kids Creative Center
Opening 3 1/2 hours late
Bal Perazim Child Care Center
Closed
Beacon Baptist Daycare
Closed Thursday
Beacon Childcare
Closed
Beautiful Beginnings Child Care Center
Opening 10am
Bethesda Baptist Child Care Center
Closed Thursday
Bonanza Preschool
Opening 10am
Bright Beginnings Preschool-Creedmoor
Closed Thursday
Bright Beginnings-Cary
Opening 3 hours late
Bright Horizons FS-Raleigh Corp. Center
Opening 3 hours late
Burns Childcare Center
Opening 9am
Busy Bee Learning Center of Angier
Closed Thursday
Busy Bee Learning Center of Erwin
Closed Thursday
Butner Childcare
Closed Thursday
Butterfly Kisses Academy
Opening 10am
Calvary Childcare
Opening 10am
Capital Christian Daycare
Opening 3 1/2 hours late
Carrboro United Methodist Child Care
Closed Thursday
Cathy Lee Child Development Center
Closed Thursday
Chapel Hill Co-Op Preschool
Opening 10am
Childcare Network 125
Opening 2 hours late
Childcare Network-Fayetteville Dist. 18
Opening 4 hours late
Childtime – Six Forks
Opening 3 hours late
Christian Faith Child Dev. Center
Closed Thursday
Church of God of Prophecy CC-Sanford
Closed
Clayton First Baptist CDC
Closed Thursday
Cleveland’s Creative Kids
Closed Thursday
Community School for People Under 6
Opening 3 hours late
Cornerstone Christian Preschool-Oxford
Opening 7:30
Cozy Corner Child Development Center
Opening 2 hours late
Creative Enhancements Daycare
Closed Thursday
Durant Road Preschool-Raleigh
Opening 9am
Early Start Academy
Opening 2 hours late
Edenton St. UMC Child Development Ctr
Closed
ESUCP Dorothy Spainhour Center
Closed
Faith Christian Daycare-Goldsboro
Closed Thursday
Fall Academy
Opening 3 hours late
FBC Academy
2 Hour Delay
First Presbyterian CDC – Raleigh
Opening 2 1/2 hours late
First Presbyterian Day School – Durham
Opening 3 hours late
First Presbyterian Preschool-Smithfield
Closed Thursday
Fuquay Baptist Weecare
Closed
Gorman Early Learning Center
Closed Thursday
Grace Christian Child Development Center
Opening 2 hours late
Great Beginnings Christian Child Care
Opening 10am
Great Horizons Preschool-Durham
Closed
Greater Children Development Center
Opening 9am
Grow-Learn Child Care Ctr. Knightdale
Opening 10am
Haliwa-Saponi Daycare
Closed Thursday
Happy Face Preschool
Opening 9am
Happyland Child Care
2 Hour Delay
Hattie Daniels’ Daycare Center
Closed Thursday
Holmes Child Care-Chapel Hill
Closed Thursday
Hopekids Preschool
Closed Thursday
Huckleberry’s Friends
Opening 10am
Increasing Child Care and Development
Opening 4 hours late
Infant Toddler Center – Raleigh
Opening 10am
Johnson Memorial Church Preschool
Closed Thursday
Jump Start University ELC
Closed
Kiddie Academy of Holly Springs
Opening 8am
Kiddie Kollege Child Care Ctr.-Durham
Opening 10am
Kiddie University
Closed Thursday
Kids Corner
Opening 3 1/2 hours late
Kids Education Center VI
Opening 4 hours late
Kids Educational Centers 1-4
Opening 4 hours late
Kids Kountry
Closed
Kids Rock
Closed Thursday
Kidsville Childcare Center – Angier
Closed Thursday
KidZ in a Minute Drop-In Center
Opening 1 1/2 hours late
Kidz Konnection of Zebulon
Closed
KinderCare Learning Ctr. – Fayetteville
Opening 8am
La Petite Academy – Garner
Opening 3 hours late
La Petite Academy – Heddingham
Opening 11am
La Petite Academy – Highgate
Opening 10am
La Petite Academy – Leesville
Opening 3 hours late
La Petite Academy – Six Forks Rd.
Opening at 9:30am
La Petite Academy – Wake Forest Hwy.
Opening 10am
Learning As We Go
Opening 4 hours late
Legacy Child Enrichment Center
Closed Thursday
Lil’ Angels Daycare-Strickland Bridge Rd
Opening 9am
Lisa’s Loveable Learning I and II
Opening 8am
Little Explorers Academy-Oxford
Opening 9am
Little People Daycare – Durham
Opening 10am
Love N Care Child Academy – Durham
1 Hour Delay
Mi Neighborhood Playhouse -Cary
Opening 2 hours late
Mommy’s Moment Day Care
Opening 3 hours late
Mount Olive Kiddie Kollege
Closed
Mt. Zion Christian Daycare – Durham
Closed Thursday
Nana’s Fun House
Opening 4 hours late
NEED Inc. Head Start Centers
Closed Thursday
New Beginnings Child Care -Tarboro
Opening 3 1/2 hours late
New Breed Christian CDC and Academy
Closed Thursday
New Creations Child Care Center
Closed
New Life Child Development Center
Opening 3 hours late
Open Door CKW Preschool
Closed Thursday
Operation Breakthrough Inc.
All Classes Canceled Staff Report at 10am
Orange UMC Preschool
Closed
Overhills Child Development Center
Opening 4 hours late
Pam’s Daycare of North Raleigh
Opening 10am
Pam’s School-Raleigh
Opening 10am
Panda Daycare
Opening 11am
Presleybrooke Academy – Creedmor
Closed Thursday
Primary Colors – Durham
Opening 9am