CLOSE
National
Home

Photos Of Atlanta Teen In Gym Mat Death Released [GRAPHIC]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Kendrick Johnson

Additional photos in the Kendrick Johnson (pictured) case were recently made public by CNN,

RELATED: Second Autopsy In Kendrick Johnson Case Returned, Claims Teen Died Of Blunt Force Trauma

After  Johnson’s body was found in the upright, rolled up wrestling mat at Valdosta High School in January, state medical examiners ruled his death accidental. Johnson’s family didn’t accept the story, hiring an independent examiner to perform a second autopsy. That one suggested Johnson died of blunt force trauma to the head.

kendrick johnson photos

The recently released images have lead a former FBI agent to question the official story.

“I don’t believe this was an accident. I think this young man met with foul play,” said Harold Copus, who is now a private investigator in Atlanta.

Johnson’s father also believes his son’s death was malicious in nature.

kendrick johnson photos“They know something happened in that gym, and they don’t want it to come out,” Kenneth Johnson said.

Officials concluded that Johnson got stuck inside the mat while trying to retrieve a shoe that had fallen in its center.

Another picture brings the accidental claim into question. It shows Johnson’s face bloated with pooled blood, some of which had poured out of his body and onto his dreadlocks and the floor.

There was also blood photographed on a nearby wall, though investigators said it wasn’t Johnson’s and had been there for some time.

Copus noted that one of the pictures (left) showed no blood on the sneaker he was trying to reach for. He also questioned the original investigation’s thoroughness.

A pair of gym shoes (pictured below right) found near Johnson’s body had a red substance on them. Investigators concluded it wasn’t blood and didn’t collect the shoes as evidence, which baffled Copus.

“If you’re running a crime scene, then you’re going to say ‘That’s potential evidence. Obviously, we’re going to check this out and find out who does it belong to,’ “he said.

As for the bloodstains on the wall, he found it hard to believe they wouldn’t have been cleaned up sooner.kendrick johnson photos

“There is no way that they would allow whoever was supposed to clean this gym to leave that blood on that wall.”

Though the Justice Department has refused to open a civil rights investigation into the athlete’s death, Georgia prosecutors are reviewing the images to see if another investigation is needed.

To Johnson’s father, it’s clear what happened.

“Someone murdered him,” he added. ”They should be in jail.”

SEE ALSO: HIV Pastor Spotted On Popular Black Dating Website

Photos Of Atlanta Teen In Gym Mat Death Released [GRAPHIC] was originally published on newsone.com

Georgia , Kendrick Johnson , Valdosta High School

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 17 hours ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 18 hours ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mind YOUR Business
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Nicki Minaj Cancels Performances for BET After Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Couples Enjoy On Eve Of Valentine’s Day
Here Are The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Searches…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
R. Kelly Concerts Remain Top Seller In Germany!!!
 3 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close