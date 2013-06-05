CLOSE
Boston Bombing Suspect Receiving Financial Donations In Prison

Alleged Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has told his mother that people are sending him money and that someone opened an account for him, according to a new recording of their first phone call from prison.

When his mother asked if he is in pain, Tsarnaev replied in Russian: “No, of course not. I’m already eating and have been for a long time,” according to a translation by Channel 4 News in the UK, which first aired the audio. The call took place last week. Tsarnaev is allowed one phone call per month with his parents.

Dzhokhar also told his mother that he has received at least a “thousand” dollars in a bank account that someone opened for him since his arrest. The mother says the family has also received $8,000 from individuals pledging their support, according to ABC News.

