PLAY AUDIO

The crew opens up the morning with one late crew member and you aren’t going to believe why he was late. Plus more on Mark Cuban‘s comments on Brittney Griner, Kobe dissing Shaquille O’ Neal, and Bishop T.D. Jakes new show.

Top of the Mornin’: Why was J. Anthony Late for Work? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: