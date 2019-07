A Raleigh man is charged with exposing himself in the N.C. State University library back in 2011.

Jason Marcellis Williams, 41, was charged Monday with exposing himself at the D.H. Hill Library on campus.

Williams is charged with exposing himself Dec. 20, 2011.

Crimes involving exposure at N.C. State are rare, according to Lt. William Peebles of the NCSU Campus Police.

“I can’t think of any recently were it has happened,” Peebles said.