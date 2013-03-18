Kandi Burruss Comes To YouTube

YouTube has become a mecca for everything we want to learn, laugh, or get lost in. If you’ve never heard of the Alchemy Network, chances are, you’ve watched a video in their network, or you might even be a subscriber. If your hair is natural, I’m sure you’ve watched a video or two on Naptural85′s channel to learn how to twist a quick up-do or Hey Fran Hey to concoct the perfect conditioner.

MUST READ: Lala: “Women At Times, We Tend To Be Super, Super Emotional” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

To continue on their trend of bringing new ideas and innovative concepts to viewers, they have partnered with Bunim/Murray Productions, famously of “The Real World” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”. Xochil Arkin of Alchemy talks with HelloBeautiful and lets us know of what’s more to come from the network.

HelloBeautiful: What is the Alchemy Network?

Arkin: We are currently a network focused on the build out of digital programming, and that’s really just the beginning. Programming has focused on very particular micro-niches. We believe online is really about the communities. People with true passion and interests

MUST SEE: The Awkward Black Girl Interviews Herself: “B*tches Be Biting” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Alchemy is mainly focused on the 18-34 demographic, but with a new channel opening up on their network, they have a special focus on African American women from 24-54. “It’s a market I’m excited about,” said Arkin. “African American women between the ages of 24 and 54 are absolutely underserved online — in particular around hair and beauty.”

“When women talk about hair and beauty or want to find out more about whatever has to do with style or trends, it’s really not so much necessarily about that, but it’s a way about connecting,” she said. “We want to create content that will be that way.”

So next on their plate is their new channel, FWD, which is for women, and also growing the content of one of their current channels, Kaleidoscope, which is about juicy celebrity gossip.

HB: How is this a game changer for Internet content distribution?

Arkin: It’s about collaboration. It’s about building a network that will stand alone and work together, looking to create a foundation and looking to create a collaborative network that will allow everyone to win.

HB: How will this help new aspiring content makers?

Arkin: We will help them create a fan base and communicate with them by creating the underlying architecture and [coach them] behind the scenes.

Although Alchemy has almost 30 channels within their network, they work especially closely with Kaleidoscope and provide them with facilities to produce their own shows.

They are also launching a premium network with Kandi Burruss of “Real Housewives of Atlanta“, which they are excited about. “She’s exactly the kind of woman we want to take on,” said Arkin. “She’s collaborative and really independent. What she’s built is so amazing.”

We look forward to what Alchemy has to bring this year.

For more information on Alchemy, visit here.

Kandi Burruss Comes To YouTube was originally published on hellobeautiful.com