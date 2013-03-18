CLOSE
Durham Attorney Challenges Panhandling Ban In Medians

A Durham attorney plans to challenge an ordinance banning panhandling in medians.

Scott Holmes says that the ban went into effect in January, and he’s already represented about half a dozen people who have been charged.

He says that some have gone to jail and that it’s a poor use of the limited judicial resources.

Holmes questions whether the ordinance is constitutional and says, “Allowing people to panhandle in medians actually makes the issue of poverty more visible.”

He plans to attend a community meeting next week about the ordinance.

durham , Panhandling

