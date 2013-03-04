CLOSE
Radio One
Doug E. Fresh Performs Live in Charlotte, NC During CIAA Weekend

DougEFresh_CIAA2013

Everyone’s still raving over the special guests and celebrities spotted this past weekend in Charlotte, NC for the CIAA. Even Doug E. Fresh made an appearance performing with his sons at Label giving us a taste of the old school mixed with the new school “dougie” like only he can.

Check out the exclusive footage via the links below or by clicking on the image above just in case you didn’t make it down to Charlotte.

Doug E. Fresh Introduces His Sons At Label (Photos)

Doug E. Fresh Introduces His Sons At Label (Photos)

Doug E. Fresh introduces his sons while delivering his hits at Label.

Doug E. Fresh Performs Live in Charlotte, NC During CIAA Weekend was originally published on kissrichmond.com

charlotte , CIAA Weekend , Doug E. Fresh , Live , north carolina , performance

Close