New E-Mails Show ‘Cannibal Cop’ Didn’t Want To Eat Black Women, But Co-Conspirator Loved Eating Them

“Cannibal cop” Gilberto Valle (pictured) is on trial for a creepy plot to capture, rape, and eat women, but apparently, he wasn’t fond of feasting on Black women, according to communications shared with one co-conspirator, according to the N.Y. Daily News.

RELATED: Cannibal Cop Pleads Not Guilty Of Alleged Plot To Cook, Eat And Rape Women

In one collection of e-mails from last August, a friend named “Moody Blues” asks Valle:

Say, if I got a Black girl here, would you still be interested in trying her? (I’ve one in mind who is about to start her Nurse’s training)”

Valle responds:

No, I don’t think so, sorry.

Moody Blues e-mails back:

Even cooked?

Valle says back:

Eh, Black girls do nothing for me whatsoever.

Clearly disappointed, Moody Blues writes:

Fair enough but the meat is very VERY good.

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

But the richness doesn’t end there, folks. Turns out Moody Blues may have a thing for serving Black women on his dinner plate…because apparently he’s already done so.

“Thought I had a chance with the Kenyan student a few weeks ago but no further with her either,” Moody Blues wrote to Valle in a later batch of e-mails.

He continues:

“Just got her number, but no replies. I know you aren’t into dark meat, but I’ve had it and it’s really good!” “White meat all the way!” Valle says in a later response.

Undeterred, Moody proves he likes it ALL:

“ANY meat for me, race unimportant,” he writes.

Valle then encourages Moody Blues to “try what you are happiest with first, see if the reality lives up to your expectations and alter if you think there is something else you want to try…The chances of getting a girl are few and far in between, so make the most of any chances you do get.”

“That’s why I am not so choosy as to race (otherwise I’d probably only eat dark meat actually,” Moody Blues says back.

RELATED: ‘Cannibal Cop’ Allegedly Planned To Cook And Eat More Than 100 Women

New E-Mails Show ‘Cannibal Cop’ Didn’t Want To Eat Black Women, But Co-Conspirator Loved Eating Them was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: