DMV To Offer Saturday Hours

As the U.S. Postal Service prepares to curtail its services, the state Division of Motor Vehicles says it will expand its hours and begin providing licenses on Saturdays.

The new hours will begin March 2 at three DMV offices. The office at 2431 Spring Forest Road in north Raleigh and offices in Greenville and Charlotte will open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

“We know North Carolinians have busy schedules. The extended hours will make it easier and more convenient for drivers to conduct business at the DMV,” Transportation Secretary Tony Tata said in a statement.

Most regular driver license services, including regular road tests, will be offered during the added hours, except for commercial driver’s license and motorcycle skills tests and medical re-exams. Also, regular road tests won’t be administered during rush hour.

The DMV will continue phasing in the extended hours at other offices statewide in the coming months, beginning with offices in Durham and Fayetteville and a second Charlotte office in April.

No new staff is being added, and the schedules of existing DMV workers will rotate to cover the additional hours, officials said.

