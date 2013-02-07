Whitney Special To Air Night Before Grammy Awards

CBS will air “The Grammy’s Will Go On: A Death in the Family.” The special program is a behind-the-scense look at how Whitney Houston’s death impacted the 2012 Grammy Awards. The special includes interviews with LL Cool J, Jennifer Hudson, Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift and other artists.

Houston was found drowned last February in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub. Coroner’s officials ruled her death accidental, with heart disease and cocaine use contributing factors.

