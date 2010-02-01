BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Rosa Parks

As we celebrate Black History month, we pay tribute to Rosa Parks.

Rosa Parks was a modest seamstress on her way home from work when she refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. That single act of defiance on December 1st 1955 is remembered as the start of the civil rights movement and she is respectfully remembered as the mother of the civil rights movement.

Although many had refused to comply with segregation laws before, Mrs. Parks’ humility and strength of character made her an ideal candidate for the NAACP and Women’s Rights Movement to rally behind and organize a boycott in protest of her arrest and trial. The boycott lasted 381 days, forcing the government to overturn segregation laws and also launched a then little known preacher and activist, Martin Luther King Jr.

Take a look at our Rosa Parks gallery:

