CLOSE
Our Moments
Home

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Rosa Parks

0 reads
Leave a comment

As we celebrate Black History month, we pay tribute to Rosa Parks.

Rosa Parks was a modest seamstress on her way home from work when she refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. That single act of defiance on December 1st 1955 is remembered as the start of the civil rights movement and she is respectfully remembered as the mother of the civil rights movement.

Although many had refused to comply with segregation laws before, Mrs. Parks’ humility and strength of character made her an ideal candidate for the NAACP and Women’s Rights Movement to rally behind and organize a boycott in protest of her arrest and trial. The boycott lasted 381 days, forcing the government to overturn segregation laws and also launched a then little known preacher and activist, Martin Luther King Jr.

Take a look at our Rosa Parks gallery:

Mary J Blige honored at Essence “Black Women In Music”

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Rosa Parks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Black History Month , civil rights , Rosa Parks

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close