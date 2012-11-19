Redskins beat the brakes off the Eagles, 31-6

Robert Griffin III threw four touchdown passes Sunday, and the Washington Redskins broke a three-game losing streak with a 31-6 win over the skidding Philadelphia Eagles.

Griffin completed 14 of 15 passes for 200 yards and also ran 11 times for 85 yards. He threw for scores of 6, 49, 61 and 17 yards — one in each quarter.

Philadelphia’s Nick Foles was 21 for 46 for 204 yards in his first NFL start, and his first two series ended with interceptions. Foles was starting in place of Michael Vick, who suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Redskins improved to 4-6. The Eagles (3-7) have dropped six straight, accelerating the countdown toward the possible end of Andy Reid‘s 14-year tenure as coach.

