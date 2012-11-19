CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Redskins beat the brakes off the Eagles, 31-6

0 reads
Leave a comment

Robert Griffin III threw four touchdown passes Sunday, and the Washington Redskins broke a three-game losing streak with a 31-6 win over the skidding Philadelphia Eagles.

Griffin completed 14 of 15 passes for 200 yards and also ran 11 times for 85 yards. He threw for scores of 6, 49, 61 and 17 yards — one in each quarter.

Philadelphia’s Nick Foles was 21 for 46 for 204 yards in his first NFL start, and his first two series ended with interceptions. Foles was starting in place of Michael Vick, who suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Redskins improved to 4-6. The Eagles (3-7) have dropped six straight, accelerating the countdown toward the possible end of Andy Reid‘s 14-year tenure as coach.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 14 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
33 Employees At Japanese Anime Studio Burned Alive…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Sparkle’s Niece Now Working With Authorities In R.…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Canceled At Netflix After…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Break The Internet 2019 Lineup Revealed: Megan Thee…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
You Eating It? Folks Say THIS Breadless Sandwich…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close