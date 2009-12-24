Vick Wins The Courage Award

Michael Vick’s peers appreciate his tough journey back to the NFL.

Vick won the Ed Block Courage Award, voted on by his teammates on the Philadelphia Eagles, after the once-disgraced star quarterback returned to the league after spending 18 months in a federal prison for his role in a dogfighting ring.

The Ed Block Award honors players who exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Each of the 32 NFL teams selects a recipient.

RELATED STORIES

Michael Vick Talks To Philly Kids About Peer Pressure

OPINION: Vick Makes the Eagles Black America’s Team