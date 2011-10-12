What’s the Big Deal About The DNC In Charlotte?

Charlotte’s abuzz about the Democratic National Convention coming here next summer. In this week’s edition of DNC in Charlotte, we created this little fact box to tell you a little bit about the convention and why it’s such a big deal.

What is it?

At the 2012 Democratic National Convention delegates of the Democratic Party will choose President Obama and V.P. Joe Biden as the nominees President of the United States and Vice President of the United States in the 2012 national election. The Convention is scheduled for the week of Labor Day.

What it’s not?

The CIAA. Don’t expect to see your cousins and all of your homies hanging out uptown during the convention. Expect Center City to be on lockdown during the convention.

What is a delegate?

Delegates are individuals chosen to represent their states at their party conventions prior to a presidential election. Delegates are often party activists, local political leaders, or early supporters of a given candidate. The Democratic Party has superdelegates, which include elected officials, like members of Congress, and party officials.

Fun facts:

The convention will be the first nominating convention of a major party held in North Carolina.

Why we’re so excited?

It is expected that the convention will bring 30,000 – 35,000 people to Charlotte and will generate $150 – $200 million for the Charlotte area.

Why N.C’s Important

President Obama won North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes by 14,000 votes.

What are Electoral Votes?

The Electoral College consists of the electors appointed by each state who formally elect the President and Vice President of the United States. In North Carolina , one elector shall be chosen from each congressional district as specified in the state’s general statue. Two electors shall be chosen from the State at large.

How Much Will This Party Cost?

Organizers are trying to raise more than $50 million.

