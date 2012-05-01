CLOSE
First Miss Black France Competition Picketed for Exclusion

The competition has left the country in disarray as they attempt U.S. tolerance with this sort of thing, according to one historian. According to Madame Noire, Patrick Lozès is the President of the French Representative Council of Black Associations and his council gave the full approval for the Miss Black France contest that was held on Saturday. While his council gave approval, he does not believe that the competition is “progressive,” but destructive:
“This logic is detrimental to the values of French society,” he said. “If I think that there are not enough Black people in the most prestigious schools and companies, am I going to go create establishments exclusively reserved for Blacks?”

Source

Miss Black France

comments – add yours
