CLOSE
Local
Home

Perdue Supports Diversity In Schools

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: Wral.Com

Gov. Beverly Perdue is supporting social-economic diversity in North Carolina schools as local officials attempt to shift back to neighborhood schools.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake, a former teacher, said she believes Charlotte’s schools are becoming re-segregated 10 years after court-ordered busing for racial integration was ended there.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People filed suit three weeks ago against Wayne County Schools, alleging the district has created “apartheid education” in its schools by its student assignment policies.

For more of this story CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close