Perdue Supports Diversity In Schools

Gov. Beverly Perdue is supporting social-economic diversity in North Carolina schools as local officials attempt to shift back to neighborhood schools.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake, a former teacher, said she believes Charlotte’s schools are becoming re-segregated 10 years after court-ordered busing for racial integration was ended there.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People filed suit three weeks ago against Wayne County Schools, alleging the district has created “apartheid education” in its schools by its student assignment policies.

