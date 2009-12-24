CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Campbell Abandons Court Case

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: HuffingtonPost.com

Supermodel and Sarah Brown’s personal hero Naomi Campbell is dropping a court case against her former personal assistant, citing “legislation exhaustion,” the London Evening Standard reports. Campbell was suing Vanessa Frisbee for allegedly selling a story about her to the News of the World in 2000.

Campbell originally sought $40,000 from Frisbee, but as WWD notes, “officials at London’s High Court ordered Campbell to pay 90 percent of Frisbee’s legal costs after she abandoned the case, in addition to the costs she will pay to her own legal team,” which already amount to $482,039. And that’s enough to exhaust anyone, even Campbell.

Campbell has struggled through several court cases, including winning a privacy case against the Daily Mirror in 2004 and pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer at London’s Heathrow airport last year.

Click here to read more.

RELATED:

Photographer Claims Naomi Campbell Assaulted Him With Purse

Naomi Campbell Wears Fur After Being In PETA Ad

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close