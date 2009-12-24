Campbell Abandons Court Case

Via: HuffingtonPost.com

Supermodel and Sarah Brown’s personal hero Naomi Campbell is dropping a court case against her former personal assistant, citing “legislation exhaustion,” the London Evening Standard reports. Campbell was suing Vanessa Frisbee for allegedly selling a story about her to the News of the World in 2000.

Campbell originally sought $40,000 from Frisbee, but as WWD notes, “officials at London’s High Court ordered Campbell to pay 90 percent of Frisbee’s legal costs after she abandoned the case, in addition to the costs she will pay to her own legal team,” which already amount to $482,039. And that’s enough to exhaust anyone, even Campbell.

Campbell has struggled through several court cases, including winning a privacy case against the Daily Mirror in 2004 and pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer at London’s Heathrow airport last year.

