The Bicycle Man Does It Again!

Via: Wral.Com

Moses “The Bicycle Man” Mathis gave away a record number of bikes this year. Mathis has been repairing used bicycles and giving them to children from low-income families for 17 years. He said he and his volunteers spends eight hours a day for 10 months in his workshop on Black & Decker Road for “the smiles, the hugs, the kisses, the thank-yous” he gets one day each December.

This year, more than 1,100 bikes were be donated, repaired and put on display for eager children, each of whom had gotten a voucher for a bike after applying through their schools or the Department of Social Services. He also gave away 100 computers.

Mathis accepts donations of bikes and cash to fund his venture through his Web site http://www.thebicycleman.com. To arrange to drop off a bike, call 910-424-3083.

