Monica, Missy Elliott, Lil’ Kim and Rick Ross collaborated on “Anything(To Find You)” the first single off Monica’s upcoming album New Life. The Lil’ Kim we all know and love somehow resurfaces with a similar flow to her Junior Mafia days. The plastic surgery queen gets gritty and raunchy on the track, something we have missed!

